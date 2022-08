Reardens All-Stars to honour Cork’s best GAA players again this season

THE Reardens All-Stars reward the best players in the top tier of club GAA in Cork at the end of the season.

The hugely popular scheme has been running since 2012 and this winter four teams of the year will be picked in hurling, football, camogie, and ladies’ football.

The best performers in the club championships will receive All-Stars at a gala night in Reardens Bar, Washington St, while the 2021 All-Star squads will also be honoured, after Covid-19 curtailed last year’s ceremony.

Reardens has long been associated with Cork GAA and the All-Star selections will be hotly debated by a panel of local GAA experts, before they reveal the chosen 15s and the player of the year.

The All-Star line-ups always feature a mix of inter-county panellists, young guns on the rise, and club stalwarts.

Bride Rovers' Katie Quirke was included in last year's Reardens All-Stars. Picture: Denis Boyle

Reardens general manager, John Styles, was thrilled to confirm the return of the All-Star awards.

“We are the home of the GAA in Cork,” John Styles said.

“We have a great relationship with all the GAA clubs across the four codes and we are delighted that we can honour the 60 best club players in Cork at the end of their seasons in November.

“From speaking to the players who win these awards, there is a great sense of pride from winning one and sometimes it can be a great honour for the player if their team has not gone on to win a trophy during the season.”

There has already been a host of games in the Cork hurling and football championship, with the camogie action throwing in this weekend and the ladies’ football competitions a week later.

Reardens Camogie All-Stars 2021:

Caoimhe Buckley (Inniscarra); Courtney O’Keeffe (Seandún), Carol Ryan (Seandún), Niamh O'Leary (Seandún); Hannah Looney (Killeagh), Lauren Callanan (Glen Rovers), Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarr's); Katelyn Hickey (Seandún), Katie O’Mahony (Inniscarra); Aileen Sheehan (Inniscarra), Joanne Casey (Inniscarra), Amy O'Connor (Seandún), Lauren Homan (Seandún), Katlyn Sheehan (Sarsfields), Tara Sheehan (Enniskeane).

Reardens Ladies Football All-Stars 2021:

Lisa Crowley (Éire Óg); Kathryn Coakley (Mourneabbey), Jen O'Gorman (Éire Óg), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey); Meabh Cahalane (Éire Óg), Maire O'Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Ellie Jack (Mourneabbey); Lydia Williams (Inch Rovers), Ashling O'Sullivan (Éire Óg); Orla Finn (Kinsale), Brid O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Sadhbh O'Leary (Kinsale); Eimear Scally (Éire Óg), Doireann O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers).

Reardens Premier SHC All-Stars 2021:

Cathal Hickey (Glen Rovers); Eoin Moloney (Midleton), Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton); Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Niall Cashman (Blackrock); David Noonan (Glen Rovers), Sam Quirke (Midleton); Conor Lehane (Midleton), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own); Luke O’Farrell (Midleton), Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers), Cormac Beausang (Midleton).

Reardens Premer SFC All-Stars 2021:

John Kerins (St Finbarr’s); Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), Jamie Burns (St Finbarr’s), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven); Sean White (Clonakilty), Eoghan Deasy (Clonakilty), Colm Scully (St Finbarr’s); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty); Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Sean Powter (Douglas); Dara Ó Sé (Clonakilty), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).