Cill na Martra inflict first championship defeat since 2019 on rivals Iveleary

A huge crowd in Macroom saw Cill na Martra back up their claim to be the leading contenders in the Premier Intermediate grade
Antoin Ó Cuana, Cill N=na Martra, passes away from Kevin Manning, Iveleary, in their PIFC derby at Macroom. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John O'Shea

Cill Na Martra 2-17 Iveleary 0-16 

CILL na Martra kept their championship hopes alive after defeating Iveleary in the Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship clash at Macroom.

In this Muskerry derby, which saw a lot on the line for both teams, Brian Cronin opened the scoring with an Iveleary point, which was added to by a Cathal Vaughan free.

Cill na Martra found the back of the net in the eighth minute through Maidhcí Ó Duinnín, who punished a mistimed kick-out by Iveleary keeper Joe Creedon.

Things got even better for Cill na Martra on 19 minutes when they were awarded a penalty which Michael Ó Deasuna confidently slotted home.

John Evans’s Cill Na Martra were very much in the groove for the remainder of the opening half. Colm Mac Lochlainn a got point for the Gaeltacht club in the closing stages of the opening half.

Iveleary got another Vaughan point before the break but trailed 2-6 to 0-4.

Ian Jones, Cronin and Vaughan reduced the deficit with early second-half Iveleary points.

Cill na Martra kept a firm hold on the contest though with points coming from Mac Lochlainn, Ó Deasuna and Ciaran Ó Duinnín.

Iveleary were much improved and reduced the gap down to four points when Vaughan added to his tally.

Seanie Ó Foirreidh, Cill na Martra, closes in on Ian Jones, Iveleary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Cill na Martra managed to keep in control though as they added to their total through points from Dano Ó Duinnín, Shane Ó Duinnín and Ó Deasuna.

This was Cill na Martra’s evening and they still have everything to play for in the final round of the group stage.

Scorers for Cill Na Martra: M Ó Deasúna 1-6 (1-0 p, 0-2 f), M Ó Duinnín 1-0, D Ó Duinnín 0-3, C Mac Lochlainn 0-2, S Ó Duinnín, F Ó hEaluithe, C Ó Meachair, C Ó Duinnín, A Ó Cuana, D Ó hUrdail 0-1 each.

Iveleary: C Vaughan 0-8 (0-4 f), B Cronin 0-4, S O’Riordan 0-2, I Jones, B O’Leary 0-1 each.

CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Críodain; T Ó Corcora, G Ó Mochain, F Ó Faoláin; C Mac Lochlainn, S Ó Foirreidh, C Ó Foirreidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hEaluithe, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín; M Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó hUrdail.

Subs: S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (44) , D Mac Lochlainn for C Ó Foirreidh (52), C Ó Meachair for Ó hEaluithe (57), J Mac Carthaigh for C Ó Duinnín (59).

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C Galvin, D O’Riordan; K Manning, S O’Leary, A O’Brien; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B Cronin, C O’Leary, B O’Leary; L O’Sullivan, C Vaughan, I Jones.

Subs: T Roberts for O’Sullivan (h-t), A O’Donovan for O’Brien (47).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll.

