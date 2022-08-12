Cill na Martra inflict first championship defeat since 2019 on rivals Iveleary

Cill Na Martra 2-17 Iveleary 0-16
CILL na Martra kept their championship hopes alive after defeating Iveleary in the Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship clash at Macroom.
In this Muskerry derby, which saw a lot on the line for both teams, Brian Cronin opened the scoring with an Iveleary point, which was added to by a Cathal Vaughan free.
Cill na Martra found the back of the net in the eighth minute through Maidhcí Ó Duinnín, who punished a mistimed kick-out by Iveleary keeper Joe Creedon.
Things got even better for Cill na Martra on 19 minutes when they were awarded a penalty which Michael Ó Deasuna confidently slotted home.
John Evans’s Cill Na Martra were very much in the groove for the remainder of the opening half. Colm Mac Lochlainn a got point for the Gaeltacht club in the closing stages of the opening half.
Iveleary got another Vaughan point before the break but trailed 2-6 to 0-4.
Ian Jones, Cronin and Vaughan reduced the deficit with early second-half Iveleary points.
Cill na Martra kept a firm hold on the contest though with points coming from Mac Lochlainn, Ó Deasuna and Ciaran Ó Duinnín.
Iveleary were much improved and reduced the gap down to four points when Vaughan added to his tally.
Cill na Martra managed to keep in control though as they added to their total through points from Dano Ó Duinnín, Shane Ó Duinnín and Ó Deasuna.
This was Cill na Martra’s evening and they still have everything to play for in the final round of the group stage.
M Ó Deasúna 1-6 (1-0 p, 0-2 f), M Ó Duinnín 1-0, D Ó Duinnín 0-3, C Mac Lochlainn 0-2, S Ó Duinnín, F Ó hEaluithe, C Ó Meachair, C Ó Duinnín, A Ó Cuana, D Ó hUrdail 0-1 each.
C Vaughan 0-8 (0-4 f), B Cronin 0-4, S O’Riordan 0-2, I Jones, B O’Leary 0-1 each.
P Ó Críodain; T Ó Corcora, G Ó Mochain, F Ó Faoláin; C Mac Lochlainn, S Ó Foirreidh, C Ó Foirreidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hEaluithe, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín; M Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó hUrdail.
S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (44) , D Mac Lochlainn for C Ó Foirreidh (52), C Ó Meachair for Ó hEaluithe (57), J Mac Carthaigh for C Ó Duinnín (59).
J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C Galvin, D O’Riordan; K Manning, S O’Leary, A O’Brien; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B Cronin, C O’Leary, B O’Leary; L O’Sullivan, C Vaughan, I Jones.
T Roberts for O’Sullivan (h-t), A O’Donovan for O’Brien (47).
Pa O’Driscoll.