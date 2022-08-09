Sars favourites in a wide-open race for county hurling title

IN a different age St Finbarr’s would have woken up on Monday morning rightly chuffed with themselves.

Not only had they re-enacted Houdini’s miraculous escape to remain championship contenders, but they would also have seen off great rivals Blackrock.

That was then, this is now and the Rockies haven’t gone away, so for that matter has anybody else though some are more concerned about survival.

The third season of the group format of the Co-Op Superstores PSHC allows for teams to have one slip, but no more, in pursuit of the Sean Óg Murphy Cup.

The concluding games in the three groups are ideally poised for a belter of a weekend in under three weeks when all matters will be resolved.

We’ll find out who’ll swoop directly to the semi-finals as top seeds just like Sarsfields last season and Glen Rovers the year before. Neither captured the title.

Then, the five remaining quarter-finals will be filled, rated two to six, where they will be joined the winners of the Colleges/Divisions section.

Group C, the widely termed Group of Death, is the most intriguing by far, featuring the Barrs on three points, Sarsfields and the Rockies on two apiece and Charleville with one.

The last games feature the Barrs-Sars and a renewal of the Blackrock-Charleville with a myriad of permutations possible though there’s a common theme in all four must win.

Okay, a second draw for the Barrs would suffice, but how do you plan for that in hurling? You can’t, simple answer.

One of the city pair along with Sars are not going to make it to the knock-out stage, but who will it be?

The moneymen are always a source of some guidance for those in a vacuum and their odds for the county make interesting reading.

For example, Sars are the 11/4 favourites even though there’s no guarantee they’ll qualify and the second favourites are 9/2 Imokilly, who haven’t played at all. Make sense of that, if you can.

It's the reason why the ’Barr’s didn’t go berserk at clipping the Rockies, who didn’t perform Hari Kari on their hurleys either for that matter.

The other two groups are less frazzling on the brain with Douglas and Erin’s Own expected to top their groups with perfect records of three wins from as many outings.

That’s based on the evidence to date, but, no doubt, Newtownshandrum and Bishopstown, will have other ideas.

Douglas play Newtown in a very strong position of four points with a +21 scoring difference compared to Newtown’s two points and a minus six scoring difference.

The north Cork club not only have to win, but do so by 14 points, as well, to leapfrop their opponents with defending champions Midleton, who are on two points and +6, on course to finish on four points following their game against Kanturk.

Now, the newcomers could throw everything in a heap with a shock victory, but all the pointers indicate Douglas and Midleton advancing.

Erin’s Own lead Group B on four points, +14, followed by the Glen on two, +6, Bishopstown on two, minus 8, with Na Piarsaigh propping up the table pointless.

The Glounthaune club should have too much for the Town though with some defensive patchwork to undertake after conceding four goals to Na Piarsaigh despire scoring six themselves.

It’s the other game, however, will command most of the attention, a northside derby with so much on the line.

First, it’s surprising that Carrigtwohill is the appointed venue, nothing against the east Cork club, but why bring two city clubs out of the city?

Anyway, the stakes are huge. The Glen need to win to stay in the hunt while Piarsaighs are trying to stave off the high pressure zone of the relegation play-off.

As things currently stand it would be a Kanturk-Piarsaighs in that dreaded encounter, but strange things can happen.

Back to the bookies and their odds. There are many who’ll fancy a nibble at 9/1 Erin’s Own, who are seventh in the pecking order, which is a surprise in itself.

As is the case of the Glen at 12s, behind 5/1 Douglas, 11/2 Blackrock, 13/2 Barrs with Midleton available at sevens. Another tempting price.