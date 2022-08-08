IAHC and PJHC wrap: Kilbrittain secure top spot with a game to spare 

Kilbrittain secured top spot in Group A of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC with a game to spare as they saw off St Finbarr’s in Carrigaline.

After getting off the mark with a win over Milford the previous week, last year’s beaten finalists triumphed by 1-25 to 0-12 in Carrigaline. Philip Wall’s goal put the West Cork side into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead and he finished with 1-5 from play while Mark Hickey was in strong scoring form from play and frees. Bill O’Connell was the Barrs scorer-in-chief.

Conor Ustianowski, Nick O’Donovan and Ivan Burke all put in strong performances for the winners, who now progress to the knockout stages but will be keen to take one of the automatic semi-final spots if they can keep their run going against Barryroe.

Milford’s 2-20 to 2-17 win over Barryroe in Coachford on Saturday meant that Kilbrittain knew a win would guarantee first place if they won again. Tadhg O’Flynn and Henry O’Gorman got the goals for the North Cork outfit, who had good displays from Jamie O’Connor, Eoin Dillon and Michael O’Flynn. Adam McSweeney and Ryan O’Donovan contributed for Barryroe while goalkeeper Billy O’Donovan scored an early penalty goal as they led in the first half.

In Group B, last year’s junior A champions Ballygiblin made it two wins from two as they came from six points down in the first half to edge Ballygarvan by 0-25 to 2-18 in Blarney on Saturday. Joseph O’Sullivan and Shane Beston accounted for the bulk of Ballygiblin’s points while Pa Molloy also put in a strong shift. Niall Dowd and Kevin Lyons got the Ballygarvan goals.

Argideen Rangers joined Ballygiblin on four points on Sunday with a 2-20 to 1-14 win over Brinny in Dripsey. Finbarr Butler and John Michael O’Callaghan had the goals for the Timoleague side, who had Paudie Butler in good form. Argideen and Ballygiblin play each other in the final round to determine first and second place and it will be a similar scenario in Group C, where Tracton and Russell Rovers have both won their opening two games.

On Saturday, Russell Rovers were 0-18 to 2-10 winners against Glen Rovers in Lisgoold with Josh Beausang and Brian Hartnett making weighty contributions on the scoreboard. Then, on Sunday, Blarney was the venue as Tracton came out on top by 3-13 to 1-14 against St Catherine’s. Daniel Harrington scored two of the Tracton goals while David Byrne also netted with John Good and Ronan Walsh on song as well.

In the IAHC, Aaron Mulcahy scored the late equaliser as Midleton drew with East Cork rivals Lisgoold in Carrigtwohill on Sunday, a result which keeps alive the qualification hopes of the Magpies. Liam O’Shea’s points looked to have helped last year’s Lower IHC champions Lisgoold to another victory, but they remain in top spot in Group A, one ahead of Aghada and Blackrock.

The Rockies won the meeting of those two sides, 3-21 to 1-24 the score in Cobh. Tom Grainger had two goals for the city side with Kevin O’Keeffe getting the other in a good display.

In Group C, Sarsfields and Kildorrery are both through ahead of a final-round clash that will decide who wins the group.

On Sunday, Sars were 2-22 to 0-13 winners against Meelin in Mourneabbey, with a second-minute goal by Jamie Flannery setting them on their way to a 1-14 to 0-5 half-time lead as Patrick O’Driscoll, Rory O’Brien, Seán Higgins and Ben Nodwell found their range. O’Brien added another goal in the second half while Meelin had scores from James Forrest, Nicholas Lenihan, William Murphy and Michael McAuliffe.

Kildorrery made it two from two on Saturday as they beat Mayfield by 2-18 to 2-11 in Watergrasshill. Luke Keating and Cathal Harrington got the goals for Kildorrery, who trailed by six points early on, while James Keating and James Eniry shone. Nicky Kelly was Mayfield’s best.

Cloughduv top Group B after a 2-18 to 1-19 win over Dungourney. William Ahern and Mark Verling got the goals while Brian Verling was accurate from frees. Dungourney are now level in second with Aghabullogue after they were 3-25 to 2-13 winners over Douglas.