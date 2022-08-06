Douglas demolish Kanturk with Kingston brothers on song

Douglas 2-24 Kanturk 1-10

A second win for Douglas in Group A of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Mourne Abbey on Saturday. And a relatively comprehensive one at that.

Having built up an interval lead of nine points after playing against the wind, this game was done and dusted eight minutes into the second half when substitute Mark O’Connor bagged his side’s second goal.

Their first green flag in the 20th minute, which was finished by Shane Kingston and came following a flowing move involving Stephen Moylan and Niall Hartnett, helped them into their stride.

It mirrored their opening round victory over champions Midleton last weekend, in so far, Kingston once again tallied 1-12 while O’Connor came off the bench to fire a crucial goal.

Defensively, they were on top too with captain Mark Harrington, Cillian O’Donovan and Mark Howell doing well in the half-back line - Howell started instead of the injured Eoin Cadogan. Cadogan is, however, expected to be recovered in time for their final group game against Newtownshandrum.

Overall, it would have to be said Douglas had very good performances all over the pitch.

It was a heavy defeat for the newly promoted SAHC champions Kanturk, this wasn’t one of their better days at the office. Ryan Walsh worked hard at full-back but outside him at centre-back, captain Darren Browne played with a heavily strapped leg and had to eventually be substituted in the second half.

Lorcán McLoughlin is another who has had been dogged with injury and he too was called ashore at the break.

It means two defeats for the Duhallow men.

But it could have been so much better for them had they availed of a couple of goal opportunities that came their way at the start when twice Liam O’Keeffe was denied - the first shot was stopped by reliable goalkeeper Donal Maher while the second was deflected for a 65 by Cillian O’Donovan.

Kanturk's Aidan Walsh wins possession from Douglas's Cillian O'Donovan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Driven on by the let-off, Douglas started to pick off some well-taken points while the Kanturk wides started to accrue. Douglas’ attacking play saw them move 0-7 to 0-3 ahead before Shane Kingston’s goal. And then the floodgates opened. With eight different scorers, they led 1-11 to 0-5 at the halfway mark.

Brian O’Sullivan landed four of the Kanturk scores.

Again, just like the first half, Kanturk had a goal chance but a shot from Alan Walsh flew across the face of the goal and wide. With that, went any hope of a revival.

Shane Kingston struck four points before O’Connor rattled the net, 2-15 to 0-6.

A Liam O’Keeffe goal did peg Kanturk back but it only gave them a brief respite.

As Alan Cadogan went off with a hand injury, Douglas shot the next five points unanswered. And benefitting from hard work all over the field, they closed this game emphatically to emerge with 17 points to spare.

Douglas' Alan Cadogan is tackled by Kanturk's John McLoughlin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

This match also doubled up as the Division 1 league semi-final, Douglas setting up a final meeting with Blackrock.

It is a devastating result for Kanturk who face champions Midleton in their final group game - a Midleton side that is up-and-running following their triumph over Newtownshandrum.

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston 1-12 (0-8 f), C Kingston 0-4, M O’Connor 1-0, C O’Donovan, N Hartnett 0-2 each, M Howell, D Harte, E Dolan, M Harrington 0-1 each.

Kanturk: B O’Sullivan 0-9 (0-5 f, 0-2 65), L O’Keeffe 1-0, C Walsh 0-1.

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donegan, B O’Neill; M Howell, M Harrington (c), C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; D Harte, E Dolan, S Kingston; A O’Connell, N Hartnett, A Cadogan.

Subs: M O’Connor for A O’Connell (half-time), D Burke for D Harte (43), C Baldwin for A Cadogan (49 inj).

KANTURK: D Duane; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, C Mullane; P Walsh, D Browne (Capt), J Browne; T Walsh, L O’Neill; Aidan Walsh, L McLoughlin, B O’Sullivan; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh, C Walsh.

Subs: I Walsh for L McLoughlin (half-time), C Clernon for D Browne (39 inj).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).