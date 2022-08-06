SAHC: Carrigtwohill back on track after beating Ballymartle

Carrigtwohill 1-16 Ballymartle 0-12

A MUCH-IMPROVED performance by Carrigtwohill at sunny Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday eased them to a seven-point SAHC victory.

They are now back on track to advance in the competition, though Ballyhea will have something to say about that in three weeks.

In truth though Ballymartle, who succumbed heavily last week, were poor on the day and will up against it when they meet Bride Rovers. They struggled for scores, particularly up front, though Seamus and Brian Corry did get smashing points in the opening quarter at which time they led 0-5 to 0-4.

Sean Rohan, Liam Gosnell and Sean Walsh all found the target early for Carrig with Darren McCarthy and Donnacha Desmond replying for Ballymartle. Gosnell did miss a good goal chance for Carrig after being set up by the lively Justin Oke in the ninth minute as those Corry points put Ballymartle in the ascendancy.

Liam Gosnell, Carrigtwohill, lines up a free against Ballymartle. Picture: Larry Cummins

Gosnell soon tied up the scores in the 16th minute with a free and some sweet points from Sean Rohan and Jamie McCarthy, both set up by excellent midfielder Pádraig Hogan, had Carrig back on track.

Then the only goal of the game in the 28th minute from full-forward Rohan, after some very poor defending, propelled the winners into a 1-8 to 0-6 interval lead and they never looked back.

Ballymartle moved Seamus Corry to midfield for the second half and immediately McCarthy had a super point on the board. With Gosnell missing several point chances for Carrig a Seamus Corry point and an Eoin Healy free had Ballymartle within a goal of Carrig by the 37th minute.

But that’s as good as it got. Pat O’Sullivan and Ronan Power were superb for Carrig in defence and in the twinkling of an eye points from McCarthy, Walsh and Gosnell had them clear 1-12 to 0-9 entering the final quarter.

Tomás Hogan also returned between the posts for Carrig but he got very little to do well bolstered by a steely defence.

Another Gosnell free and a point from Oke piled the pressure on Ballymartle although, to be fair, they plugged away. #

But late points from another Healy free and sub Shane Cummins were never going to be enough to trouble a well clued-in Carrig side.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Rohan 1-3, L Gosnell 0-6 (0-4 f), S Walsh 0-4, J McCarthy 0-2, J Oke 0-1.

Ballymartle: D McCarthy (0-1 f), E Healy (f) 0-3 each, D Desmond, B Corry, L Corry, P Dorney, S Corry, S Cummins 0-1 each.

CARRIGTWOHILL: T Hogan; S De Búrca, A Walsh Barry, P O’Sullivan; B Twomey, R Power, C O’Riordan; P Hogan, J McCarthy; L O’ Sullivan, S Walsh, L Gosnell; J Mulcahy, S Rohan, J O’Keeffe.

BALLYMARTLE: P Allen; R Stewart, E O'Leary, C Coleman; L Corry, C Allen, S Corry; E Healy, P Dorney ; B Corry, S Dorney, D McCarthy; D Desmond, K Fitzpatrick, M Higgins.

Subs: S Cummins for Allen (45), TJ Murphy for Desmond (54).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).