Draghunting: Authority's class and experience shines in Ballygarvan

AUTHORITY of Northern Hunt showed his class and experience to win the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior Draghunt at Ballygarvan.

The one guarantee trainers have when running their hounds at this venue is good preparation by the host club and good open clean running.

Reports from the various vantage points suggested the hounds were running at pace.

When the hounds came into view the winner led the pack but in the style of his outstanding finishing skills he drew clear to comfortably win by 10 lengths.

There was natural elation in the winning camp as trainer John O’Callaghan praised his hound’s honesty and ability when close enough on the finish.

O’Callaghan said: “It goes without saying you cannot win every week as it would become a very boring sport but thankfully I have a hound that’s capable of doing the business from time to time.

“This is one of the longest and quality draghunts we have had for some weeks but I think all trainers will be pleased with the course and I am not speaking with my winners hat on.”

The Gerry Murphy IHT-trained Guinness has been a consistent hound this season and he ran another fine draghunt to snatch the runner-up slot.

Championship leader Slievemish Spring ran another fine draghunt to fill third place ahead of clubmates Jamie’s Lady and Jamie’s Gem from Arron Freyne’s kennel with Midday Charm of Mayfield in sixth.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was a first win of the season for the Kieran Kearney Shanakiel Harriers trained Maxine Silver.

In another competitive draghunt, the winner saw off IHT hound Mrs Briggs trained by the dedicated Mary Barrett. Indeed, it was a good draghunt for the IHT as they also filled third and fourth tickets with Drifter and Prince Reece.

Pat O’Mahony has been involved in the sport for many years and although not hogging the winners’ enclosure on a consistent basis he will be happy that his Kerry Pike/FaIr Hill Harriers hound Comet finished fifth.

Clogheen stawart Michael John Buckley has almost given 60 years of loyal service to his club and his unpredictable hound Mermaid picked up the final ticket.

Naturally, the winning trainer was pleased to see his hound break her duck in this grade.

“I suppose coming up from the Puppy grade to run in Senior can be tricky at times and we have had to have patience to finally witness this day,” said Kieran Kearney.

The Puppy and veteran draghunts were hosted at Ballinhassig and they proved to be huge success.

In the Puppy grade, the honours went the Gerry Murphy IHT-trained Tiger’s Boy who crossed the tape ahead of his kennelmates Penny’s Girl, Diamond and Naoi.

Mayfield trainer Denise Rall was happy to see her veteran championship leader Magic’s Lad take the honours ahead of Misty Jack and Max Lad.

Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers with Maxine Silver, winner of the Souther/Carrigaline Harriers Senior Maiden Draghunt at Ballygarvan.

Results

Ballygarvan Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 4. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 5. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 6. Midday Charm (Mayfield).

Senior Maiden: 1, Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 3. Drifter (IHT); 4. Prince Reece (IHT); 5. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Mermaid (Clogheen).

Ballinhassig Puppy: 1. Tiger’s Son (IHT); 2. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 3. Diamond (IHT); 4. Naoi (IHT); 5. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 6. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Max Lad (Northern Hunt).