Griffin United Senior Draghunt: Slievemish still has a Spring in the step

CHAMPIONSHIP leader Slievemish Spring produced another magnificent display of running to win the Griffin United Senior Draghunt at Whitechurch.

This was the 12th win of the season for this talented hound as he once again showed a good turn of foot to see off Guinness trained by Gerry Murphy of the IHT with Jase Green’s Mayfield hound Jase Star snatching third place.

In a draghunt that proved difficult to handle that culminated in many hounds failing to finish the course Blue Beauty, Authority and Jamie’s Lady filled the minor tickets.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning Clogheen trainer Damien Wade paid tribute to his prize asset.

“It was another solid performance and I am just delighted for my hound who once again showed the necessary pace when it was required coming home,” said Damien Wade.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for Gerry Murphy of the IHT as his reliable ace Northern Daisy took the honours.

In another draghunt that hounds failed to complete the course, the winner saw off Rock on Boy of Shanakiel Harriers and High Maintenance of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers.

The remaining placed hounds were Prince Reece, Maxine Silver and Ranger.

For the delighted winning trainer Gerry Murphy, it was another good day at the office.

“When you have to train the amount of hounds that I have in my kennels a win is always very welcome,” said Gerry Murphy.

The Puppy and veterans meet was held at the same venue and there was a shock in the former when the Stephen and Kyle Quilligan Northern Hunt trained Sally’s Girl landed the spoils.

When the hounds came into view three had broken away from the pack and on the race to the tape the winner showed great determination to see off championship leader Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers and kennelmate Kerry Girl.

In a draghunt where the minor ticket hounds finished off the pace Mandy, Joker and Step Ahead were remaining ticketing hounds.

Naturally, the winning trainer was delighted with his success.

“This is the first hound we have trained so we are delighted to have won our second draghunt of the season and hopefully looking ahead she will progress into a decent Senior hound,” said Stephen Quilligan.

In the veteran draghunt there was a rare success for the Ger and Jennifer Kenneally trained Misty Jack who came home ahead of championship leader Magic’s Lad and Max Lad.

Credit to the winning kennel they have been involved in hounds for many years and despite not tasting former successes they continue to be involved.

The Griffin United club would like to convey their thanks to the farming community at Whitechurch and the surrounding region for allowing them the use of their land for both meetings.

RESULTS

Whitechurch Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Jase Star (Mayfield); 4. Blue Beauty (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Authority (Northern Hunt); 6. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden: 1. Northern Daisy (IHT); 2. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Prince Reece (IHT); 5. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Ranger (Shanakiel harriers).

Puppy: 1. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 2. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Kerry Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Mandy (Mayfield); 5. Joker (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Step Ahead (Northern Hunt).

Veteran: 1. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Max Lad (Northern Hunt).