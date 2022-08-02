Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 11:50

Sars sisters Molly and Lucy Lynch deliver Poc Fada double for Cork

Talented duo were successful at senior and U16 level over the Cooley Mountains
Sisters Lucy and Molly Lynch of Cork after winning the U16 and senior titles at the M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada finals. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mary Newman

CORK sisters Molly and Lucy Lynch delivered a double for Sarsfields in the M. Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada finals. 

The talented duo delivered at senior and U16 level on Bank Holiday Monday in the Cooley Mountains. 

Molly Lynch made history last year when she won the senior crown, having previously captured the U16 title back in 2017. That success made her the first camogie player to win both grades, which was a huge achievement. 

Defending her All-Ireland this year she had to hold off a star-studded senior field that included Antrim’s Roisin McCormick, Clare’s Chloe Morey, Galway’s intermediate star Katie Gilchrist, Catherine Muldoon (Tyrone) and Noelle Murphy, Kilkenny.

Molly Lynch drives the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

It starts off what Molly is hoping will be a successful week as she is also part of Matthew Twomey’s Cork senior squad who face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final on Sunday in Croke Park. The Cork intermediates take on Galway in the opening game of a double-header on Jones' Road.

Lucy Lynch followed in her sister’s footsteps as she took the All-Ireland U16 trophy as she held off the challenges of Tiarna Kelly (Derry), Laois' Amy Lacey and Andrea Fallon, Roscommon. Molly will have stiff opposition from young sister Lucy in 2023 as she bids to make it three in a row at senior.

Lucy Lynch in action. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

In the hurling section, Killian Phelan of Kilkenny took the senior hurling silverware with Darragh Smith from Westmeath the U16 trophy.

The Poc Fada continues to be sponsored by Martin Donnelly, who has backed the competition for more than 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand and his contribution has kept the event on the go. 

cork gaacork camogie
