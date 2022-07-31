Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 19:14

PIHC: Castlemartyr continue impressive form by sweeping Ballincollig aside

Fresh from lifting two county titles in recent season, the East Cork outfit were in total control against a Collig team missing a number of key hurlers
Cian O'Driscoll, Ballincollig, closes in as Mike Cosgrave, Castlemartyr, clears in the PIHC game at Ballygarvan. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Kevin Murphy

Castlemartyr 2-22 Ballincollig 1-14 

CASTLEMARTYR completely outclassed Ballincollig in this PIHC with a brilliant team performance at Ballygarvan yesterday. 

Following their Junior and Intermediate County Championships heroics last season the East Cork side dominated this game from start to finish. They were in control all over the field with centre-forward Mike Kelly outstanding throughout while Cork senior star Ciarán Joyce set the tone from the off. 

After the outstanding Kelly clipped in the opening goal his side led by 1-6 to 0-1 after blitzing the Mid Cork side in the opening quarter.

Ironically, Ballincollig were denied a goal in the opening minute when Castlemartyr’s goalkeeper Darragh Joyce comfortably stopped Cian O’Driscoll's shot with a fine save before they registered the opening score through an excellent effort from Brian Keating. 

But in truth Castlemartyr dominated the opening exchanges and points from the outstanding Kelly (2), Joe Stack and Barry Lawton settled the East Cork side. Further points from Mike Cosgrave and Brian Lawton were followed by Kelly’s goal after a superb pass from Jack McCann caught the Ballincollig defence napping. 

Collig replied with a couple of points from young guns Tadhg O’Connell and Cian O’Driscoll to trail by 1-6 to 0-3 after 16 minutes.

With Joyce spraying the ball beautifully out of defence, Castlemartyr added points through Stack and the impressive Andrew Kelly. A shell-shocked Ballincollig clipped over a couple of points from Robbie Bourke and a nice long-range effort from Sean O’Donoghue. 

Castlemartyr tacked on a couple of points through Mike Kelly and Barry Lawton to lead by 1-12 to 0-6 at the break.

Barry Coleman, Ballincollig, under pressure from Andrew Kelly, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Barry Coleman, Ballincollig, under pressure from Andrew Kelly, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

On the resumption, the game was over as a contest when Jack McGann pounced on a dreadful mix-up in the Ballincollig defence. Further points from Barry Lawton, Kelly, McGann and the powerful Joe Stack left a staggering 15 points between the sides. 

Ballincollig managed five points without reply, three Keating frees and scores from subs Paul Cooney and Karl Walsh. But the magnificent Kelly and Barry Lawton landed two great points to quell any comeback. 

Mike Kelly landed a brace from frees before Brian Keating converted a 20m free which was only a consolation score.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly 1-9 (0-5 f), B Lawton 0-4, J McGann 1-1, J Stack 0-3, M Cosgrove 0-2, Brian Lawton, C Sice, A Kelly 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: B Keating 1-6 (1-5 f), T O’Connell 0-2, C O’Driscoll, A Wills, R Bourke, S O’Donoghue, P Cooney, K Walsh 0-1 each.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran, B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, M Cosgrave; B Lawton, P Fleming; B Lawton, M Kelly, J Stack; C Sice, J McCann, A Kelly.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; S O’Donoghue, J Murray, C Sexton; C O’Sullivan, B Coleman, F Denny; R O’Donovan, R Bourke; C O’Driscoll, B Keating, A Wills; T O’Connell, D Bowen, C Kinsella. 

Subs: R Power for C Kinsella (20), K Walsh for D Bowen (h-t), P Cooney for A Wills (h-t), D O’Sullivan for R O’Donovan (50). 

Referee: C Dineen ( Douglas)

cork gaa
