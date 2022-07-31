Graham Cummins: Cork City win in Cobh marred by flares and fence collapse

DESPITE Cork City advancing in FAI Cup after their Cork derby victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park, the main talking point will be the fence collapse caused by some City supporters after they crushed up against a section of pitch barriers celebrating the opening goal.

It was frightening scenes seeing fans topple over onto the pitch and things could have been a lot worse than a few broken fences. The game was delayed close to 10 minutes following the incident and the matter was resolved by those City supporters being given a greater section in that stand to allow for more space for their safety.

The incident followed an earlier altercation with those City supporters after they had thrown flares onto the pitch moments before kick-off. The club has urged fans in the past against this behaviour after similar incidents this season, but it seems that some fans refuse to listen and continue to damage the reputation of the club.

It must be said; that it is only a minority of supporters that can be accused of this misbehaviour.

The vast majority do go to games to support the team and abide by the rules but unfortunately, it is those that act inappropriate that will grab the attention that are leaving down supporters with the right intentions.

City fans cannot be the only supporters accused of throwing flares onto the pitch, with a section of the home supporters getting in on the act by causing a suspension in the game during the second half when they hurled flares onto the playing surface and also set off the items in the stands later in the game.

Cobh Ramblers fans against Cork City during the FAI Cup at St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

TENSE

On the match; it was a tense start from both sides. At times, it felt like it was a head tennis match rather than a soccer game during the opening stages. The dry pitch made it difficult for quick slick passing.

Cobh looked threatening. Shane Keegan’s side were direct and picked up a lot of second balls close to the City penalty area which presented them with several opportunities.

City got more of a foothold on the game before taking the lead. Ruairi Keating’s goal was obviously something that Colin Healy’s men had worked on in training. The Ramblers’ players will be disappointed with their slack defending. Although it was poor defending from Cobh, it was an excellently timed run from Keating and he made the finish look easier than it was.

The away side could have doubled their advantage when Dylan McGlade was through on goal but was denied by some superb defending by Harlain Mbayo. The defender showed great strength to hold-off McGlade after the City player hesitated with his chance.

Cobh rarely troubled City after going behind and the home supporters will be frustrated by the little ambition their team showed in the second half.

The lack of voice in the City team was evident during the game. There were incidents where players rushed clearances and made wrong decisions because they weren’t been told by their teammates the time they had on the ball. This is something they need to improve on to help them for the remainder of the season in their fight for promotion.