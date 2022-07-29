PIHC: Bandon hold off Valley Rovers in tough derby

Bandon 1-16 Valley Rovers 0-14

A GRITTY win for Bandon after an enthralling Co-Op Superstore Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship clash in Newcestown on Friday night.

This was a captivating encounter between the nearby clubs with Bandon, relegated from Senior A last season, getting their campaign off to the ideal start with Cathal Lynch's goal proving to be crucial while Michael Cahalane and Darren Crowley hit 0-7 from play between them.

In the opening half of action that proved to be compelling fare, as a free from Charlie Long for Bandon opened the scoring as Valleys responded through a pair of points from Colm Butler.

The sides traded blow for blow and there was very little to separate them as the first half progressed.

Scores from Eoin O’Reilly edged Valleys ahead, while Bandon reacted well with a cracking point from play by Michael Cahalane to leave the sides level 0-5 apiece after 16 minutes, who added to his tally with two further well-taken points from distance.

Heading into the final ten minutes of the opening half Valleys slotted over through further points from Butler, who was having a cracking individual performance to edge 0-9 to 0-7 ahead after 26 minutes.

Dylan O’Donovan kept his composure to reduce the Bandon deficit down to one. Valleys ended the half well with Adam Kenneally getting a fine point from out on the wing.

At half time it was Valley Rovers who led 0-11 to the 0-8 of Bandon, with the contest still very much in the melting point and up for grabs.

Butler continued to prove a potent scoring threat for Valleys in the second half both from play and from frees.

In the 42nd minute, Bandon hit the back of the net; after a free fell into his path, Cathal Lynch blasted home impressively on the turn.

That had Bandon in the ascendancy and they went up the gears as the game edged towards the conclusion.

Bandon's Ciaran McCarthy falls after tackling Valley Rovers' Mark O'Leary in a tough match in Newcestown. Picture: Denis Boyle

Darren Crowley got a lovely point in the 47th minute of action, while Butler pointed yet again replying for Valleys to leave the score at 1-12 to the 0-14 of Bandon in the 52nd minute.

Long slotted over another fine free for Bandon as the game headed into the final few minutes of normal time. He added to that courtesy of a score from play a few seconds later.

Cahalane got a lovely score from long range again as proceedings headed into the final minute of normal time for Bandon.

Given the game he had it was fitting that Charlie Long had the final say. He converted with another crisply taken point in the dying stages.

Bandon came away with the local bragging rights and claimed a successful first step on the championship ladder for 2022.

Next up for Bandon in the championship is a meeting with Inniscarra on Friday next when Valley Rovers are set to take on Youghal.

Scorers for Bandon: C Long 0-7 (0-5 f), M Cahalane 0-4, C Lynch 1-0, D Crowley 0-3, E McSweeney, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-11 (0-9 f), E O’Reilly 0-2, A Kenneally 0-1.

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; C McCarthy, M Cahalane, C Calnan; B Donegan, H Lillis; D O’Donovan, D Crowley, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, E McSweeney.

Subs: R Desmond for R Long (42), C Twomey for Donegan (47), J Mulcahy for McCarthy (54), R Fogarty for McSweeney (60).

VALLEY ROVERS: G Jones; C O’Shea, T O’Brien, S O’Leary; B McCarthy, J Cottrell, W Hurley; C Butler, M O’Leary; E O’Shea, C Desmond, D O’Shea; J Kenneally, A Kenneally, E O’Reilly.

Subs: J Lynch for O’Leary, S O’Regan for D O’Shea (both 42), E Crowley for E O’Shea (54), N O’Donovan for Kenneally (58).

Referee: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill).