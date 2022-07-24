PIFC: First class from Nemo's second team as Cill na Martra are stunned

Nemo Rangers 2-10 Cill na Martra 1-12

THIS was the shock of the weekend in the Bon Secours PIFC as a storming Nemo Rangers second-half display saw off Cill na Martra in a thrilling encounter at Cloughduv.

Coming into the game Cill na Martra would have fancied themselves big time to get off to winning start in this championship but you can never discount any Nemo side.

Cill na Martra made the perfect start when Mikey Dineen kicked a monstrous point following a sweeping move.

A minute late Nemo’s defence was caught napping as Cill na Martra raised the opening green flag.

Once again the pace of the Cill na Martra forwards posed Nemo problems as Geraoid Golden billowed the back of the net with pinpoint shot.

The city side hadn’t scored up to the 15th minute but they were given a ray of hope with a fortunate goal.

A high ball into the square deceived keeper Anthony O’Connell as Conor O’Donovan had the easy task of guiding the ball to the empty net.

Some of the football played by Cill na Martra was exceptional but their defensive frailties came back haunt them.

When Mikey Dineen kicked a point in the 30th Cill na Martra edged into a 1-6 to 1-1 lead and looked in total command.

Incredibly in the last possession a high ball into the square wasn’t defended and Eric Dilloughery kicked it to the back of the net as the deficit was reduced to two points at the break 1-6 to 2-1 Whatever was said in the Nemo camp at the break worked the oracle as they looked at a transformed team in the second half.

Man of the match James O’Donovan kicked three consecutive points that stunned their opponents into submission.

Cill na Martra looked a disjointed side when Nemo got among them and their lack of firepower when the game hung in the balance was noticeable.

The Trabeg outfit played far smarter and used the ball better when in possession and when substitute Ross Corkery kicked a monstrous point with 12 minutes remaining the writing was on the wall for their opponents.

With so many stoppages there was seven minutes of added time but despite throwing the kitchen sink at their city opponents they failed to reduce the deficit.

This was Nemo at their very best for 30 minutes as Cill na Martra’s defending was certainly exposed.

Cill Na Martra's Gearoid O Goillidhe and Nemo Rangers' James O'Donovan, compete in the air. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J O’Donovan 0-4 C O’Donovan 1-0, E Diloughery 1-0, R Dalton 0-3 f, C Dalton, R Corkery, C Kiely 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: M Desmond 0-4 G Golden 1-0, M Dineen 0-3, M Desmond 0-2, D Dineen 0-2, C Furey 0-1.

NEMO RANGERS: D O’Leary; K O’Sullivan, M Hill, A McGowan; D Egan, E Nation, E Dilloughery; J O’Donovan, C Dalton; C O’Brien, R Dalton, L Horgan; C Kiely, C O’Donovan, G Sayers.

Subs: R Corkery for G Sayers (45), S Martin for A McGowan (50).

CILL NA MARTRA: A O Conaill; A O hUidhir, G O Mochain, F O Faolain; M O Cathasaigh, S O Foirreidh, C O Foirreidh; A O Cuana, G O Goillidhe; F O hEalaithe, C O Duinnin, D O Duinnin; M O Duinnin, M O Deasuna, S O Duinnin.

Subs: D O hUrdail for S O Duinnin (h-t), J MacCarthaigh for M O Duinnin (56).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).