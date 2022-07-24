PIFC: Iveleary too good for St Vincent's as Conor O'Leary nets a hat-trick 

Iveleary 4-10 St Vincent’s 0-8

IVELEARY made a very impressive start to life in the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football Championship after this ruthless victory over St Vincent’s in Brinny on Sunday evening.

2021 was the most incredible of years for Iveleary, winning two county titles and moving from JAFC to PIFC in the process.

On this showing, they look intent on making an impact at this level also over the coming few months.

Cathal Vaughan almost found the back of the net in the second minute, but he was denied by a fine save from Tomás Martin in the Vincent’s goal. The subsequent 45 though was slotted over impressively by Iveleary goalkeeper Joe Creedon.

St Vincent’s opened the scoring account through a point from Cork footballer Blake Murphy.

Iveleary edged ahead again courtesy of a crisply-taken free by Cathal Vaughan, who also got a fine long-range point in the 10th minute.

Iveleary's Cathal Vaughan. Picture: David Keane.

Murphy responded with another Vincent’s score. But then Iveleary found the back of the net, as Ian Jones drilled home a low strike to put the Mid Cork side 1-3 to 0-2 ahead on the quarter of an hour mark.

St Vincent’s reduced the deficit courtesy of scores from Murphy and Adam Sorensen.

However, Iveleary at the 20-minute mark scored a second goal. On this occasion, it was a fine solo run from Conor O’Leary through the Vincent’s defence, before he kept his cool and finished neatly.

Iveleary ended the opening half of action in confident fashion. Daniel O’Riordan made a dashing run forward from the back before splitting the posts with a lovely score.

That was before Vaughan pointed with a neat effort on the turn, Iveleary had a strong advantage at the halftime break 2-6 to 0-5. Iveleary continued in the second half to prove razor sharp in front of the posts. Vaughan added to his scoring tally, while Brian Cronin also pointed with a fine effort.

O’Leary netted for a second time for Iveleary when he blasted the ball high into the net after controlling well.

Vincent’s task was made even harder when they were reduced to 14 men, following a red card to Murphy. Conor O’Leary completed his hat-trick for Iveleary in the final 10 minutes with another well-taken finish from close range.

Next up for Iveleary is a tasty-looking local derby clash against Cill Na Martra on August 12. While for St Vincent’s their next championship encounter will be against the second string of Nemo Rangers.

Scorers for Iveleary: C O’Leary 3-0, C Vaughan 0-6 (0-3 f), I Jones 1-0, J Creedon (45), D O’Riordan, B Cronin, L O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

St Vincent’s: B Murphy 0-3 (0-1 f), A Harte 0-2, K Sorensen, A Sorensen, G Kelleher 0-1 each.

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan, D O’Riordan; K Manning, C Galvin, A O’Brien; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B Cronin, C O’Leary, B O’Leary; S O’Leary, C Vaughan, I Jones.

Subs: T Roberts for Vaughan (42), A O’Donovan for O’Sullivan (48).

St VINCENT'S: T Martin; A Good, A O’Callaghan, K Sorensen; A Sorensen, G McCarthy, J Duggan; A O’Callaghan, W Long; A Harte, E Fleming, B Hornibrook; G Kelleher, M O’Leary, B Murphy.

Subs: K O’Connor for Fleming (34), K Murphy for Hornibrook (42), R Fielding for A Sorensen (49), D Lockyer for McCarthy (57).

Referee: Jack Forbes(Dohenys).