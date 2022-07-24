Gary Murphy and Andrew O'Sullivan shine for Castletownbere in Piarsaigh win

Castletownbere 0-10 Na Piarsaigh 0-4

CASTLETOWNBERE got their season off to a winning start in the Bons Secours Hospital PIFC on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies were full value for their win following a solid performance against their city opponents who lacked the offensive nous to overcome the Beara outfit.

Gary Murphy in attack for Castletownbere featured prominently throughout where he was ably supported by James Harrington. Former Cork midfielder Andrew O’Sullivan displayed his leadership qualities while Declan Dunne and Trevor Collins impressed greatly at full and centre back respectively.

Sean MacGiollarnath of Na Piarsaigh stretches to the ball ahead of Castletownbere's Andrew O'Sullivan during the Bon Secours PIFC game in Aughaville. Pic Tony McElhinney

Na Piarsaigh only scored one point despite playing with the strong wind in the second half. They controlled possession for long periods, but they were bereft of ideas from an attacking perspective.

Pa Rourke, Shane Forde and Keith Buckley impressed for the city team who will hope to regroup for their next game against Aghada.

Next up for Castletownbere is a much-anticipated encounter against Bantry Blues.

Playing against a backdrop of incessant rain, Castletownbere started brightly as they raced into a four-point lead inside 15 minutes. Gary Murphy with a brace, James Harrington and Andrew O’Sullivan were all on target to move them into a deserved lead.

Na Piarsaigh opened their scoring account in the 18th minute through centre forward Alan Hogan. Na Piarsaigh found it hard to penetrate a well organised Castletown defence.

Two successive points in two minutes from Jonathan Rosales and James Harrington moved Castletownbere five points clear after 24 minutes.

Johnathan Rosales of Castletownbere pressurises Cian Hogan of Na Piarsaigh during the Bon Secours PIFC game in Aughaville. Pic Tony McElhinney

Na Piarsaigh were growing into the game and two consecutive points from Keith Buckley and Alan Hogan reduced the deficit to three points after 31 minutes.

Gary Murphy however converted a free which reinstated Castletownbere’s four-point advantage at half-time, 0-7 to 0-3.

The quality of the game deteriorated in the second half with the game becoming very disjointed.

Tomas Murphy opened the scoring in the second half in the 38th minute, before impressive back Jonathan Rosales scored his second point of the game in the 48th minute which moved his side six points clear.

Gary Murphy displayed his pace and skill before landing the score of the game in the 51st minute which moved the Magpies into a commanding seven-point lead.

Credit to Na Piarsaigh who battled to the end. They scored their only point of the second half in the closing stages when Cian O’Mahony struck, but it was too little too late as their campaign started with defeat.

Lee Kelly of Castletownbere gets past James Morrissey of Na Piarsaigh during the Bon Secours PIFC game in Aughaville. Pic Tony McElhinney

Scorers for Castletownbere: G Murphy 0-4 (0-1 f), J Harrington, J Rosales 0-2 each, A O’Sullivan, T Murphy 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: A Hogan 0-2, K Buckley, C O’Mahony 0-1 each.

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, D Dunne, J Rosales; J O’Neill, T Collins, O Murphy, A O’Sullivan, O Byrne, F Fenner, J Harrington, D Hanley; G Murphy, T Murphy, L Kelly.

Subs: S McCarthy for J O’Neill (40), J Walsh for T Murphy (52), D Hegarty for D Hanley (58).

Na PIARSAIGH: K Waters; C Bowen, E Gunning, P Murphy; E Sheehan, J Morrissey, P Rourke; S Forde, K Moynihan; K Buckley, A Hogan, P Guest; C Hogan, E Sheehan, A Keating.

Subs: C O’Mahony for C Hogan (41), G Healy for C Bowen (51), J Scanlon for K Moynihan (57).

Referee: Michael O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathunas).