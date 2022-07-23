Nemo overcome the conditions and spirited Newcestown to make a winning start

Nemo Rangers 2-10 Newcestown 1-5

NEMO Rangers duly began on a successful note in their pursuit of the Bon Secours county PSFC title after surviving wretched conditions of driving wind and rain and a spirited Newcestown challenge at Brinny on Saturday.

The Trabeg club dominated the first-half to turn around 11 points in front, but the west Cork side-one of three in a very competitive Group C-fought with great tenacity on the resumption and restricted Nemo to just three points.

The city side finished with 14 men after captain Luke Connolly was shown a second yellow card near the end following an incident in which Paul Kerrigan and Newcestown’s Micheal McSweeney also saw yellow, but it didn’t affect the outcome.

Nemo’s opening half display defied the atrocious elements as they swept to a winning 2-7 to 0-2 interval advantage following an awesome 30 minutes.

Apart from scoring the opening four points inside nine minutes, the city side also pounced for the opening goal after Alan O’Donovan (2), Barry O’Driscoll and newcomer Ciaran McCartan made light of the conditions to land points.

In the 11th minute, Kevin Fulignati set up Kerrigan, who brought the best out of keeper Chris White, who dived smartly to his right to turn away the shot only for Mark Cronin to skillfully side-foot the rebound to the net.

A minute later David Buckley opened Newcestown’s account, but it didn’t upset Nemo’s rhythm and flow as Connolly pointed a free for 1-5 to 0-1 though Newcestown missed a glorious opportunity to get back into the contest in the 19th minute.

Luke Meade played in Buckley, who was fouled by Fulignati in the act of shooting and referee John Ryan signalled a penalty, but Buckley couldn’t beat Micheal Aodh Martin, who got down quickly to his left to deflect the ball around the post for ’45, which Alan O’Donovan caught brilliantly under his crossbar.

Connolly showed his class with a sweetly struck left-footer before slamming in Nemo’s second goal after 26 minutes with a trademark finish.

Nemo’s hunger was evident as they hounded Newcestown into turning possession over and they sensed possibilities straight away as Kerrigan found Connolly, who tucked it away to the far corner of the net.

White rescued his side and prevented a third goal by frustrating Cronin with a fine save, but Kevin O’Donovan completed the scoring to leave Nemo in full control.

Newcestown, though, were transformed in the second period, captain Sean O’Donovan setting the tone with a spectacular catch from the throw-in.

Still, their defence went AWOL in the opening minute, leaving O’Driscoll unattended, but White saved a certain third goal with a brilliant double save at the expense of a ’45, which Connolly converted.

Newcestown hit back immediately with a goal after 37 minutes, Colm Dineen’s rasper striking the stanchion with Nemo claiming it had struck the crossbar instead, but the nearer umpire was adamant.

It was still 2-8 to 1-2 and Connolly’s gloriously free from the ground near the left touchline would be a score-of-the-season contender even at this early juncture.

Nemo would only add one more score, courtesy of an impressive O’Driscoll effort, as Newcestown kept pressing, O’Donovan forcing Martin to an excellent save to his left in the 49th minute.

A couple of Buckley frees cut the margin further as the game veered into five minutes’ injury before the final whistle sounded.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly 1-42f, 1’45, M Cronin 1-0, B O’Driscoll and A O’Donovan 0-2, K O’Donovan and C McCartan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley 0-4, 2f, 1’mark’, C Dineen 1-0, S O’Sullivan 0-1.

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, B Cripps; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; C McCartan, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly, captain.

NEWCESTOWN: C White; M McSweeney, J Kelleher, G Kelleher; C Dineen, C Twomey, L Meade; E Collins, S O’Donovan, captain; F Keane, C O’Neill, J Meade; N Kelly, D Buckley, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: D McAree for O’Neill half-time, M Kenneally for Keane injured 43, E Kenneally for J Meade 48, O Walsh for E Collins 53.

Referee: J Ryan (Macroom).