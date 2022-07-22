Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 08:54

Cork Olympian Louise Shanahan finishes fifth in World Championships heat

After just missing a semi-final place in Oregan the Leevale AC runner's focus switches to the Europeans
Ireland’s Louise Shanahan competing in the Women’s 800m Heats. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

OLYMPIAN Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) has come fifth in her 800m heat at the World Championships in Oregon in the early hours of Friday morning. 

The National Record holder crossed the line in 2:01.71, just missing out on a place in the semi-finals by 0.12. Throughout the heat the Leesider held a strong position within the leading group. Her focus will now turn to preparations for the European Championships next month in Munich.

Olympian Mark English (Finn Valley AC) came fifth in the men’s 800m semi-final, with time of 1:45.78. The Donegal native had a stellar performance, keeping within the leading pack before a change of pace in the final hundred metres just edged English away from a qualification spot, by 0.20. During his heat English clocked a time of 1:44.76, a season best for him and just 5 hundredths of a second away from his National 800m Record.

