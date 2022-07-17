Super sub Stephen Lynam fires Glen U19s past St Finbarr's

Glen Rovers 1-16 St Finbarr’s 2-11

STEPHEN Lynam was in lethal form from Glen Rovers, hitting 1-5 after his 40th-minute introduction, to steer his side past St Finbarr’s in the Premier 1 U19 HC.

Lynam was the standout forward when the Glen won the 2021 Premier 1 U17 title as well but incredibly the Cork minor hurling selectors didn't recognise his talent and he was only a fringe player in that squad this season.

Here he was the difference after an entertaining game in front of a large crowd in scorching conditions at the Glen Field.

The opening exchanges were competitive with the shooting of Glen Rovers' Eoin O’Leary and the Barrs' William Buckley keeping their sides ticking over. Following a Jude Twomey point in the 16th minute, the Barrs edged into a 0-5 to 0-3 lead as the Glen were wasteful with four consecutive wides.

However, the Blackpool outfit finished the half with four unanswered points that saw them go in at the break 0-8 to 0-6 up.

The Glen were lethargic on the restart as John Wigginton-Barrett struck over a classy point in the 34th minute but he missed a great goal opportunity a minute later.

The Blues were now without Buckley, who came off at the break, though Ciarán Doolan was excellent at centre-back.

The introduction of Lynam, who immediately clipped over two points, made a big difference as he added speed inside and he brilliantly finished a goal soon after, showing tremendous skill and acceleration.

He also converted some tight-angled frees that brought his tally to 1-5 in a 12-minute period while Eoin O'Leary clipped over a beauty from play on the wing.

Late in the game the Barrs substitute Thomas O’Keeffe was on hand to drill an opportunist goal and they could have won it at the death but Wigginton-Barrett hit the crossbar with a blistering effort from close range.

Credit to both sides for the sporting manner in which the game was played, not forgetting match referee David Butler for putting in a good shift in humid conditions.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: S Lynam 1-5 (0-2 f), E O’Leary 0-8 (0-5 f), F O’Driscoll, R Moroney, R Dunne 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: J Wigginton-Barrett 1-3, C Doolan 0-4 (0-2 f), W Buckley 0-3, T O’Keeffe 1-0, J Twomey 0-1.

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan; J Kirwan, S Cronin, B O’Connell; D Wall, E Downey, S Cronin; F O’Driscoll, D Coughlan; J Lynch, R Dunne, R Moroney; R Cronin, E O’Leary, S O’Regan.

Subs: S Lynam for R Cronin, A O’Sullivan for S O’Regan, C Hurley for R Moroney (40).

St FINBARR'S: D McSweeney; E Hallahan, R Fitzpatrick, D Dwane; A Barry, C Doolan, D Kennedy; W Buckley, C Buckley; R Bennett, A Buckley, L O’Shea; J Wigginton-Barrett, D Murray, J Twomey.

Subs: T O’Keeffe for W Buckley (inj h-t), C Hurley for R Fitzpatrick (58).

Referee: Dave Butler (Carrigtwohill).