Hawkeye turns into a bat and creates mayhem for officials

BACK in January of 2020 the GAA shot a behind-the-scenes video of how Hawkeye works on the day of the All-Ireland club hurling final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borrisoleigh.

In it, former Dublin referee Noel O’Donoghue, began by explaining his role as ‘the Hawkeye official for the game.’

“I regard it as a support for the umpires,” he explained, expanding that it only adjudicates on points, not goals and nothing else.

Last Saturday, technology did the exact opposite by overruling the human decision in determining Shane Walsh’s ’45 had veered wide instead of between the uprights at the Hill 16 end.

Even old Mr Magoo could have seen the Galway forward’s effort was successful, easily two feet inside the right upright as Walsh looked on.

The umpires agreed quickly that it was good and the guy with the white flag duly raised it to signal a score and a much-needed point for both Walsh and Galway as a team.

There were no protests from Derry players or their management and the Ulster contingent on the Hill had no reason to clamour for a review either.

But, what happened moments later showed how machines have taken over our lives. Everything now is passwords, codes, pin numbers. You can’t scratch without one.

Referee Brendan Cawley from Kildare could be seen reacting to something coming across on his earpiece and it was startling to see the first-time All-Ireland semi-final official signal for Hawkeye.

Referees across the wide spectrum of sports are always told to expect the unexpected, but this must have felt like a bolt from left field for the inexperienced Cawley.

Technology decided Walsh’s kick had gone outside the post and so the score was ruled out as indicated by the bemused umpires crossing the flags in the middle of the goal.

There are many aspects to it. It left Cawley in an unenviable position of being centre-stage on the biggest day of his career and being forced to make a decision, which he felt was obviously wrong.

Hindsight is a wonderful gift, but the Kildare-man didn’t have such a luxury though the timing wasn’t bad, just before half-time, when it could be discussed again.

A more seasoned referee might have taken his own time-out to pop into his umpires for a quick chat to verify the score was good and inform Hawkeye accordingly.

Referee’s decisions are meant to be above reproach, but this was new territory for Cawley, who took the machine’s verdict instead of sticking with his own decision. Much easier said than done, of course.

Back to the video. “Hawkeye is a back up decision to ensure the umpires get all their decisions 100% correct,” O’Donoghue informed viewers.

Hawkeye is based in the communications sector under the main scoreboard to the left of the Hill, where two operators control the technology.

“They will communicate and show me the video of any incident and I will communicate that with the referee if needs be.”

We don’t know who was in the hot seat on Saturday, but obviously things went pear-shaped, Hawkeye blowing off bells and whistles and some smoke, too, no doubt.

So much so that it was stood down for the rest of the game and the other semi-final between Dublin and Kerry. And this just a week before the hurling final.

There was a hive of activity before the second-half began and Feargal McGill, the GAA’s director of games and administration, could be seen talking to Cawley and his officials before commonsense prevailed and Walsh’s point stood to level matters at 0-4 apiece.

We can only wonder what would have unfolded if the controversy had happened at the of the game?

The video ends with the referee of the hurling final discussing Hawkeye’s merits.

“I think it’ a great tool in the box for referees. It’s great for umpires,” said the ref.

“Umpires are generally confident with their decisions, but if there are tight calls then it’s a great aid.

“It’s been in since 2013 and if anything it adds a bit of suspense to the games as well, when there is a close call.”

And the referee? None other than Cork’s Colm Lyons, who will be in charge of Limerick-Kilkenny on Sunday.