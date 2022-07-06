Cork's Ethon Varian to leave Stoke and join Bohemians

CORK'S Ethon Varian is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Bohemians FC from Stoke City.

The striker joined the Potters in 2018 from Greenwood FC and his four-year stint at the club appears to be coming to an end.

Varian spent last year on loan with Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers, a season in which he helped the club win the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The striker made 43 appearances for Raith in all competitions scoring three goals in the process.

The youngster scored his first goal for the Scottish club in a surprise League Cup victory over Aberdeen that earned the club a fixture against Celtic in the next round – a match that the Hoops won 3-0.

However his time in Scotland was made more difficult by an ankle injury the striker picked up in January which kept him out of action for a number of weeks.

During his four years with Stoke, Varian was unable to force his way into the first team squad but did make an impression competing in the Premier League 2 with Stoke’s U23 side.

He scored nine goals and registered five assists in 18 appearances in the competition during the 2020/2021.

He also enjoyed a fruitful season with the club’s U18 team the year previous scoring double figures during the campaign.

Varian was left out of the Stoke travelling squad that are currently on a pre-season trip in Cork.

It is believed that the deal could be concluded in times for Bohemians fixture against UCD on Thursday.

Varian’s new club Bohs have a history of recruiting players from England, with players like Danny Mandroiu and James Talbot.

Keith Long’s side are currently sixth in the Premier Division but do have games in hand on teams above and will have ambitions of rising up the table.

Last year’s beaten FAI Cup finalists will also be aiming to go one better in the cup competition this season and will hope that Varian is the man to deliver them the trophy for the first time since 2008.

The move could also provide Varian an opportunity to regain his position in the Republic of Ireland U-21 squad for the upcoming 2023 European Championship play-off fixture against Israel.

Varian last featured for Jim Crawford’s side in a 2-1 victory against Wales in March 2021.

Playing in the League of Ireland should give Varian more exposure than U23 football which will provide a better chance of the 20-year-old being named in the next U21 Irish squad for that crucial play-off game against Israel in September.

For now, Varian’s initial thoughts will be on getting match fit and establishing himself as a regular in the Bohs starting 11.