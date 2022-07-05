Cork City's future with or without Grovemoor Limited will be revealed in the immediate future

CORK CITY chairman Declan Carey believes that the final outcome of the club's discussions with Grovemoor Ltd over the potential takeover of the club will be resolved in the “immediate future”.

Carey announced back in May that a future meeting between both parties would take place sometime in the near future.

That meeting has been conducted, a meeting the City chairman described as “positive”.

Carey said: “We had a meeting with Grovemoor around a month ago. It was very positive overall.

"We gave them more details that they were asking for and all the required information that they wanted.

"In terms of the immediate next step; we are just waiting on a legally binding agreement with them.

"We won’t speculate on what the contents of that will be, but we will communicate with our members when we have a further update on it.

"We couldn’t possibly speculate on what that will be, but we are hopeful that it will reach a positive conclusion soon but we just have to wait and see.

“There is nothing official but they have given us assurances that it will be in the immediate future.

"They haven’t let us down so far with any commitment they have given to us.

"Obviously they are going through a very difficult situation at the moment with the estate of Mr Trevor Hemmings.

"They have a lot of work to do in that regard. We will still be patient and obviously in the background we will still work as a board to keep the club as strong as it possibly can be.

"We have been able to do that this year with the position the club is in now. We have brought about finance stability.

"Fans can be relaxed in that sense; that the board is 100 percent committed regardless of what happens.”

With City in the hunt for promotion from the First Division the City chairman insisted that what division the club are competing in has no impact on Grovemoor decision.

“I think Grovemoor have always assured us that they want to put together something that is long term and sustainable as well.

"I don’t think the division is a key factor. It has very rarely come up in conversation. They do see Cork City as a Premier Division club and that’s where we should be.

"Hopefully our stint in the First Division will be a short term one. That’s been the theme of any conversation we have had with them.

"That we want to get out of the First Division as fast as we possibly can. I don’t think that is a factor.”

Away from the takeover, Carey has also said that the club are searching for a new kit sponsor after their agreement with University of Cork College comes to an end this campaign.

Although UCC, who have been the shirt sponsors since 2017, have ended their representation as the logo on the front of the club’s shirt, they will continue to sponsor in other ways.

The club is also searching for a new kit supplier with their agreement with McKeever Sports, who have supplied the club’s training and playing gear for the past two seasons, coming to the end this season.

“Our partnership with McKeever Sports is coming to an end this season so we are currently going through the tender process for a new kit partner across all teams.

"Our agreement with UCC will also come to an end after a number of years. They will remain as sponsors of the club but in a different fashion.

"I think everyone has seen their new branding and the top of the Shed end. So we are on the lookout for a new front of shirt sponsorship as well, so it is all go at the moment.

"We are planning for next season in terms of those key items and strategic partnerships.”

On the pitch, Carey has urged fans to be vigilant and has praised the conduct of supporters since he last discussed the minority of fans' behaviour.

“We have released a couple of statements on the behaviour piece and the number of incidents.

"While they haven’t been eradicated completely, they have certainly reduced serveley. It’s been a while since I seen a flare thrown onto the pitch. I’m all for the atmosphere at games and creating a buzz around the stadium but obviously within the regulations of the stadium.

"It’s disappointing but thankfully it has reduced and I urge supporters to adhere to stadium regulations.”