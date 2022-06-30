Ruairí Deane on song as Carbery push past Beara 

Carbery 1-12 Beara 0-8

CARBERY are through to a Bons Secours Cork PSFC Divisions/Colleges preliminary section final thanks to a Ruairí Deane-inspired victory over Beara in Wolf Tone Park, Bantry on Thursday evening.

Tim Buckley’s side will play Avondhu next Thursday night to see who joins MTU Cork, UCC and Duhallow in the concluding rounds of the 2022 Divisions/Colleges section.

Carbery were full value for their victory in a match played out in front of a large attendance at Bantry Blues’ GAA grounds. Leading 0-6 to 0-4 at the break, not even Kevin Keohane’s black card and David Kiely’s late sending-off could prevent Carbery from powering past a dogged opponent.

Deane contributed 1-7 and his second-half goal proved the deciding score in a contest Beara proved wasteful in front of goal throughout the evening.

Carbery got off to an encouraging start with a brace of points inside the opening 6 minutes. Sean Daly converted a free before former Cork senior Deane floated over a beauty. Daly added another free to stretch his team’s lead before Beara finally got to grips with the occasion.

Jason Harrington scored a cracker to get Beara on the scoreboard prior to Sean O’Sullivan (mark) and a Paul O’Neill free levelling it up, 0-3 apiece after 19 minutes.

Beara would finish the half with six wides but O’Neill landed a cracking long-range effort to tie it up once again after Deane converted a free.

Moving intelligently and getting numbers behind the ball, Carbery built a two-point interval advantage, 0-6 to 0-4, thanks to superb Dave O’Sullivan and Colm O’Driscoll scores.

Kevin Keohane was black-carded shortly after the resumption but Carbery didn’t miss a beat, out-scoring Beara 0-4 to 0-1 whilst temporarily down to 14 players.

Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane and Sean Daly found their range in a third-quarter Conor Lowney’s frees kept Beara in touch.

The game was decided by a flowing Carbery move after 53 minutes when Ruairí Deane found the top corner to make it 1-10 to 0-7.

Beara peppered Carbery’s goalmouth in the closing stages but not even David Kiely’s sending off (for a second yellow) could stop the south western division from recording a well-deserved win.

Action under the dropping ball as Carbery beat Beara. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin

Scorers for Carbery: R Deane 1-7 (0-6 f), S Daly 0-2 f, D O’Sullivan, C O’Driscoll, B O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Beara: C Lowney 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 45), P O’Neill 0-2 (0-1 f), S O’Sullivan (mark), J Harrington 0-1 each.

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Scannell (St Mary’s); R Hourihane (Kilmacabea), B O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCárthaigh), D Kiely (Barryroe); K Coakley (Bantry Blues), S Ryan (Ballinascarthy); G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers), C O’Driscoll (c, Tadgh MacCárthaigh), O Scannell (Kilmeen), S Daly (Randal Óg), R Deane (Bantry Blues), D O’Sullivan (Barryroe).

Subs: P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for K Coakley (24), K Keohane (Kilmeen) for R Hourihane (30, inj), K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for D O’Sullivan (53), C O’Connor (St Colum’s) for O Scannell (57), O Corcoran for S Daly (59).

BEARA: W O’Sullivan (Adrigole); E O’Shea (Urhan), E Murphy (Garnish), C O’Shea (Urhan); J Harrington (Adrigole), M O’Shea (Urhan), R O’Drisoll (Garnish); B T O’Sullivan (c, Garnish), F Finner (Castletownbere); D Hanley (Castletownbere), P O’Neill (Garnish), J O’Neill (Castletownbere); S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), C O’Sullivan (Urhan), D Dunne (Castletownbere).

Subs: J O’Shea (Urhan) for C O’Shea (30), C Lowney (Urhan) for D Hanley (30), Conor O’Sullivan (Urhan) for C O’Sullivan (inj, 46), T Murphy (Castletownbere) for F innear (55), D Crowley (Urhan) for E O’Shea (58).

Referee: R Whelan (Aghada).