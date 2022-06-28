Duhallow advance to face Avondhu in divisional final after three point semi final win over Carrighdoun

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship Divisions/Colleges Semi Final

Duhallow 0-22

Carrigdhoun 0-19

DUHALLOWD emerged as the victors over Carrighdoun by three points from this Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior County Hurling Championship Division/College section Semi Final which was played in Coachford on Tuesday night.

This was an enthralling affair throughout and there was little for large spells between the teams.

Ultimately though it was Duhallow that progressed and will now take on Avondhu in the final next week.

In the opening half of action during this particular contest, it was Carrigdhoun that opened the scoring through a Conor Desmond point.

Duhallow responded well and went into the lead courtesy of pointed efforts from Cathal Browne and Brandon Murphy.

Duhallow's Brandon Murphy is tackled by Carrigdhoun's Gearoid O'Riordan and Michael Murphy during the Cork county divisions/colleges semi final at Coachford. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Carrigdhoun hit back through scores from Stephen Fenton and Sean Andrews.

But Duhallow hit back with the next three points in a row through Eoin Sheahan, Barry O’Connor and a well taken effort from a 65 by Sean Howard, as they led 0-5 to 0-3 after eleven minutes of play.

The keenly contested nature of this contest continued as the first thirty minutes progressed. Brian Kelleher and Kealan O’Rourke converted for Carrigdhoun to reduce the gap back down to one.

But Duhallow responded in kind once more and well taken scores from Howard and Cathal Browne kept their side in front.

Not for the first occasion, Carrigdhoun reacted well and levelled the game up at 0-9 apiece, with those points coming from Brian Kelleher and Rhys McCarthy.

Carrigdhoun's Mark Hitchmough is tackled by Duhallow's Eoin Sheahan during the Cork county divisions/colleges semi final at Coachford. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Duhallow had the final say in a competitive opening half , with Jason O’Callaghan and Eoin Sheahan scoring with points on the stroke of the half an hour mark.

At the half time break Duhallow held the advantage at 0-11 to the 0-9 of Carrigdhoun, with this contest still very much in the melting pot and both sides still very much holding aspirations of progression.

When the action for the second half got underway, Duhallow extended their advantage through a score by Barry O’Connor, while Daniel O’Keeffe slotted over another to put Duhallow 0-13 to 0-9 ahead.

Carrigdhoun reacted well to reduce the gap down to one with Brian Kelleher and Michael Murphy scoring.

Duhallow upped the ante once again and Howard continued to showcase his reliability in the scoring stakes.

A well-taken effort from Stephen O’Reilly saw Duhallow hold a 0-17 to 0-13 lead after 47 minutes of the match played.

Carrigdhoun though were not going to give up without a fight and Brian Kelleher continued to be a reliable scoring weapon for his troops.

Duhallow added to their tally with a late scores through that man Howard and also a pointed effort by Brandon Murphy.

Carrigdhoun had late goal chances to take this game to extra time through Sean Andrews.

They piled on the pressure late on in search of that crucial equalising score.

However, when it was all said and done, it was Duhallow that were the team that were left standing.

They just about shaded what was a compelling affair overall against Carrigdhoun.

They will now face Avondhu next week after they came out on top against Muskerry in the other semi-final.

Carrigdhoun's Conor Desmond wins the sliotar from Duhallow's Daniel O'Keeffe during the Cork county divisions/colleges semi final at Coachford. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

That game is down to be played on Tuesday night next week July the 5th.

Duhallow and Avondhu will both hope to join UCC, MTU Cork and Imokilly and battle it out for a place in the quarter final of the Cork PSHC proper.

Scorers for Duhallow: S Howard(0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65) 0-7, C Browne, J O’Callaghan 0-3 each, E Sheahan, B Murphy, B O’Connor, D O’Keeffe 0-2 each, S O’Reilly 0-1.

Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher (0-3 frees) 0-8, R McCarthy 0-3, S Fenton, C Desmond 0-2 each, K Kavanagh, K O’Rourke, S Andrews, M Murphy 0-1 each.

Duhallow: B Newman(Newmarket); M Browne (Newmarket), M O’Keeffe(Meelin), S Curtin(Meelin); J Curtin(Meelin), J Murphy(Dromtarriffe), C King(Kilbrin); S Howard(Dromtarriffe), D O’Keeffe(Dromtarriffe); J O’Callaghan(Meelin), E Sheahan(Kilbrin), C Browne(Newmarket); S O’Reilly(Kilbrin), B O’Connor(Newmarket), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe).

Subs: S Crowley (Kilbrin) for O’Connor (56), S Coyne (Dromtarriffe) for Sheahan (58), M McAuliffe (Meelin) for O’Reilly (60).

Carrigdhoun: G Jones(Valley Rovers); C O’Sullivan(Belgooly), C Desmond(Valley Rovers), K Lyons(Ballygarvan); G O’Riordan(Belgooly), M Hitchmough(Shamrocks), S Fenton (Ballygarvan); C Desmond(Ballinhassig), K Kavanagh(Carrigaline); B Kelleher(Carrigaline), K O’Rourke(Kinsale), S Andrews(Shamrocks); R McCarthy(Carrigaline), M Murphy(Kinsale), D O’Donovan(Ballinhassig).

Subs: D O’Sullivan for O’Donovan (HT), D Sullivan(Ballinhassig) for O’Donovan (HT), M O’Mahony(Ballygarvan) for O’Rourke (49).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).