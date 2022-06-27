Kyle Hosford retires from international basketball

UCC DEMONS Kyle Hosford has retired from international basketball with immediate effect.

During his seven-year international career, Hosford won the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in 2021, a tournament that he was vice-captain.

Hosford over from Jason Killeen as captain in November 2021, when Ireland started their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifying campaign and has played in all four games so far in the tournament.

Speaking about his decision to step away from international basketball spoke frankly about his honour to represent his country.

“I have decided to retire from international basketball but enjoyed every moment of my time with Irish teams throughout the years and every experience, from playing and most recently to captaining the Irish team.

“The squad is the strongest it has been in a long, long time, so I’m excited to see what the lads can do in the future.

“I want to thank all the coaches, staff and players for the opportunity and experience and wish the team best of luck in their two upcoming games.

“I will now turn into the biggest fan on and I look forward to cheering the lads on Thursday and in the Arena on Sunday.” Ireland senior men’s head coach, Mark Keenan paid tribute to his former captain.

“Kyle has been a great servant to Irish basketball and has been a great leader and captain for this team during this qualifying campaign.

“He has had a great International career and we wish him well in his international retirement.” “John Carroll now steps up from vice-captain to team captain. John also has led by example in this campaign to date and we wish him well as he takes over from Kyle.” The final 12-man squad for this week’s the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers will be named on Tuesday.

Ireland’s first game is against Austria in Salzburg on Thursday, followed three days later by their home contest against Switzerland, on July 3rd.

Ireland remain firmly in contention in Group A in third place just a point behind joint-leaders Switzerland and Austria.

The group winners and the two best second-placed finishers from three groups will advance to round 2 of the Pre-Qualifiers which begin in August with another two-game matchday window in November.

Both of Ireland’s upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers games will be broadcast live on TG4, Austria versus Ireland on June 30th tips off at 7.20pm, with live coverage on TG4 starting at 7.05pm.

Three days later Ireland host Switzerland at the National Basketball Arena, live coverage starts at 5pm, with the game tipping off at 5.15pm.

TG4’s Cispheil Beo will be presented by Galway sports broadcaster Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh, who will be joined by a team of expert basketball analysts.