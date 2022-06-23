Rebel Óg: Guide to the U15 and U17 hurling and football championships

WITH THE state exams concluding, the Rebel Óg hurling and football championships at the primary ages of U15 and U17 are just around the corner.

The body that runs underage GAA in Cork have a packed programme in place that will run from mid-July into September.

There's a round-robin format in place across every level, from Premier 1 and Premier 2 down through the regional sections. There are shields for teams that don't finish in the top two in their groups, providing plenty of games for all, especially when there are also leagues to be completed.

Competitions for U12s, U13s and U14s are ongoing though full details of the U16 grade have yet to be finalised.

A decision made at national level to drop the main age grades from U14, U16 and U18 has pushed the U16 tier to the periphery in Cork GAA, especially as U15s are not permitted to play U16 per a Rebel Óg rule.

Gary Holland, Bishopstown, in action against Aghada in last season's Premier 2 Football final. Picture: Larry Cummins.

There is a special congress due to be held later this year to review underage competitions and that could see an overhaul of the grades again for 2023. At inter-county minor is U17 while U21 became U20.

Now the talk is that there will be one main U19 All-Ireland with younger ages only used for development. The preference generally is a return to U18 and U21 as U19 is now the age most people complete their Leaving Cert.

They could attach some rules to U18 minor to prevent players crossing over into senior, which was the crux of the fixtures backlog previously.

The Cork County Board did put an U19 competition in place this spring, with clubs expected to field without any players tied up with inter-county teams, but it was marred by numerous walkovers. Some divisions also staged U21 matches to fill a gap.

Clearly though, cutting players loose from underage before they've turned 18 and the majority are in fifth year in secondary school was a reckless decision by the GAA.

U15 FOOTBALL

U15 Premier 2 Football:

Group 1: Kilshannig, Duarigle Gaels, St Finbarr's.

Group 2: Éire Óg, Macroom, Na Piarsaigh, Ibane Gaels.

U15 Premier 1 Football:

Group 1: Ballincollig, Douglas, Bandon, Mallow.

Group 2: Nemo Rangers, Bishopstown, Carrigaline, Glanmire.

U15 Premier 1 and 2 Football Group Fixtures:

Round 1: Wednesday, July 27.

Round 2: Wednesday, August 10.

Round 3: Wednesday, August 24.

U15 Second Team Championship:

Aghada, Ballincollig, Douglas, Mallow, Midleton, Nemo Rangers.

U17 FOOTBALL

U17 Premier 2 Football:

Group 1: Na Piarsaigh, St Finbarr's, Bandon, Kilshannig.

Group 2: Aghada, Carrigaline, Fermoy, St Michael's.

U17 Premier 1 Football:

Group 1: Nemo Rangers, Bishopstown, Glanmire, Ballincollig.

Group 2: Valley Rovers, Douglas, Mallow, Bantry Blues.

U17 Premier 1 and 2 Football Group Fixtures:

Round 1: Friday, July 15.

Round 2: Friday, July 29.

Round 3: Monday, August 1.

U17 Second Team Championship:

Group 1: Ballincollig, Bandon, Valley Rovers.

Group 2: Carrigaline, Douglas, Erin's Own, Nemo Rangers.

U15 HURLING

U15 Premier 2 Hurling:

Group 1: Bishopstown, St Colman's, Youghal, Bride Rovers, Valley Rovers.

Group 2: Mallow, Shandrum, Ballinora, Aghada, Ibane Gaels.

U15 Premier 2 Hurling Group Fixtures:

Round 1: Wednesday, July 20.

Round 2: Wednesday, August 3.

Round 3: Wednesday, August 17.

Round 4: Wednesday, August 31.

Round 5: Wednesday, September 14.

U15 Premier 1 Hurling:

Group 1: Éire Óg, Midleton, Bandon, Sarsfields.

Group 2: Carrigaline, Douglas, Inniscarra, Ballincollig.

U15 Premier 1 Hurling Group Fixtures:

Round 1: Wednesday, July 20.

Round 2: Wednesday, August 3.

Round 3: Wednesday, August 17.

U15 Second Team Championship:

Ballincollig, Douglas, Midleton, Sarsfields.

U17 HURLING

U17 Premier 2 Hurling:

Group 1: Carrigtwohill, Aghada, Ballinhassig, St Finbarr's.

Group 2: Inniscarra, Bishopstown, Erin's Own, Killeagh.

Group 3: St Catherine's, Bride Rovers, Mallow, Shandrum.

U17 Premier 1 Hurling:

Group 1: Na Piarsaigh, Ballincollig, Fermoy, Douglas.

Group 2: Valley Rovers, Sarsfields, Glen Rovers, Midleton.

U17 Premier 1 and Premier 2 Hurling Group Fixtures:

Round 1: Friday, July 22.

Round 2: Friday, August 5.

Round 3: Friday, August 19.

U17 Second Team Championship:

Group 1: Douglas, Midleton, Sarsfields, Erin's Own.

Group 2: Bandon, Kinsale, Valley Rovers.