Cork City bid to sign midfielder Barry Coffey on a permanent basis

CORK CITY midfielder Barry Coffey has not held talks with Galway United and it is believed that John Caulfield has little interest in recruiting the midfielder for the First Division leaders.

Coffey, whose loan spell ended with Cork City at the start of the month, is still in talks about signing for the Rebel Army on a permanent basis after his contract with Glasgow Celtic expired last month.

Talks of a switch to Galway are believed to be a tactic by Coffey’s agent to try and increase the pressure on City to submit an extra attractive offer.

The 21-year-old’s first loan spell wiith City last year resulted in the player scoring five goals in 12 appearances and his goal-scoring ability was one of the reasons Colin Healy was keen to bring him back to the club this season.

He has six goals in 15 games this campaign but his overall performances have been questioned by some supporters.

Coffey joined Celtic from his hometown club Nenagh AFC in the summer of 2017, before spending time on loan with Danske Bank Premiership side Cliftonville in 2021. The midfielder represented the Republic of Ireland at U16, U18 and U19 level and has worked with City manager Colin Healy.

City have already managed to extend the loan of Ipswich town midfielder Matt Healy until the end of the season and speaking at the start of May on the topic of keeping hold of Healy and Coffey, the City manager said: “We’d love to keep them because they’re doing well for us, they like it here and they’re happy.

"Barry is up (at Celtic) but we’ll have conversations with the two lads and see how it goes. The players like them in the dressing-room. There’s a good atmosphere and environment around the training ground.

"It’s up to them if they want to stay but we’d be delighted if they remained on with us.”

The pull factors for the players are clear to see.

“What I would say about the two lads is they’re playing here and scoring goals. They’re young players, still only 20 and 21, and it’s part of their development.

"They’re learning the game. We’re going well and are full-time, playing in front of good crowds. I’d like to think that we’re giving them everything we can to become better players.

"They’re enjoying it and I think they’re improving with every game. It’s good for them and good for me”

Coffey will have time to consider his future as the player is unable to play until July.

Contracts in Scotland expire at the end of May whereas in England they terminate at the end of June which is why City were unable to loan the player until July.