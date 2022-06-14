Seán Howard strikes at the death for Duhallow as they beat Carbery late on in a great game

Duhallow 2-21

Carbery 2-20

A point from captain deep into injury time from captain Seán Howard proved to be the winner as Duhallow edged past Carbery in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC divisions/colleges section at Coachford last night.

As the game moved into injury time, the north-west division looked to have done enough for the victory as they led by 2-20 to 1-17, but a goal by Philip Wall and three Darren O’Donovan points brought Carbery back level. However, the need for extra time was negated as Howard came up trumps to send Duhallow into the semi-finals of this preliminary section.

Despite a second defeat for Carbery – they lost out to Avondhu at the same venue a week ago – they will have another opportunity reach the same stage when they face Muskerry next Tuesday.

The south-west division will take heart from their fightback but will reflect on the fact that they led by four with 43 minutes on the clock only for Duhallow to take what looked like ultimate control with an unanswered 1-7 in the space of eight minutes. Howard’s brother Tomás shone at centre-forward during this period – he finished with 11 points in all, eight from play – while wing-back Conor Murphy got forward for a goal and a point and sub Jack Curtin also netted.

Carbery's Gearoid O'Donovan is tackled by Duhallow's Beircheart O'Connor, during their Divisions/Colleges Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

That left them 2-18 to 1-15 to the good and, though Carbery pulled points back through Aaron Holland and David Kiely, Cathal Browne landed his third for Duhallow before Tomás Howard added another.

Even when O’Donovan sent over his third Carbery point, the outcome looked secure but then Wall forced a 65 as Ben Newman saved his goal attempt and the attacker claimed Jeremy Ryan’s delivery before firing him. Two more from O’Donovan left it 2-20 each but there was still time for Carbery to be disappointed.

The first half was fairly even, though Carbery were wasteful, particularly in the first quarter, and Duhallow took advantage. Points from Jason O’Callaghan and Tomás Howard had them 0-7 to 0-5 in front before Kevin Tarrant found Brandon Murphy unmarked with a pass across goal and he netted for a five-point lead.

However, Carbery responded well and points from Ciarán O’Neill and the impressive Aaron Hayes had them within two, 1-9 to 0-10, by half-time before they had three on the spin after the restart, from Wall, O’Donovan and Ryan.

Hayes’s goal on 40, set up by O’Donovan’s delivery, put them 1-14 to 1-10 in front as Duhallow found the posts difficult to locate, but they steadied as centre-back Jack Murphy did well to set up Tomás Howard for a point.

Carbery's Jeremy Ryan keeps possession under pressure from Duhallow's Jack Murphy, during their Divisions/Colleges Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

Ryan replied to put Carbery 1-15 to 1-11 in front but Duhallow’s scoring surge laid the foundations for victory, albeit only just.

Scorers for Duhallow: T Howard 0-11 (0-3f), B Murphy, C Murphy 1-1 each, S Howard, C Browne 0-3 each, J O’Callaghan, J Curtin 0-1 each.

Carbery: A Hayes 1-3, D O’Donovan, J Ryan (0-4f) 0-5 each, P Wall 1-2, B Butler 0-2, D Kiely, C O’Neill, A Holland 0-1 each.

DUHALLOW: B Newman (Newmarket); B O’Connor (Millstreet), M O’Brien (Dromtarriffe), S Curtin (Meelin); M Browne (Newmarket), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtarriffe), J O’Callaghan (Meelin); S Coyne (Dromtarriffe), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), C Browne (Newmarket); S O’Reilly (Kilbrin), K Tarrant (Banteer), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe).

Subs: B O’Connor (Newmarket) for Coyne (half-time), J Curtin (Meelin) for O’Brien (44), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for B Murphy (58).

CARBERY: D Dullea (Dohenys); S Sexton (Kilbrittain), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), J Hurley (Kilbrittain); N O’Donovan (Kilbrittain), D Kiely (Barryroe), A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Ryan (Ballinascarthy), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy); C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), A Hayes (Kilbrittain), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna); B Butler (Kilbrittain), P Wall (Kilbrittain), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s).

Subs: N Kelleher (St Mary’s) for Butler (45), D Harrington (Argideen Rangers) for Dullea (47), C Sheehy (Barryroe) for O’Neill (56), N Barrett (Clonakilty) for N O’Donovan, N Hilliard (Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas) for Sexton (both 58).

Referee: J McEvoy (Blarney).