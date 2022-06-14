Eóin Murphy says there's more to come from Rockmount

THREE trophies in one season have made it the most enjoyable soccer campaign for Rockmount winger Eóin Murphy.

The 22-year-old, from Guaranabraher, can upset the opposition with his cockiness, but the young lad can talk the talk and walk the walk.

His performances for Rockmount have been key to their success, and have earned him many individual rewards, his main one being selection for the Irish amateur squad. It has been an incredible year for the youngster, who picked up his second National Cup medal.

“This season, for me, has been the most enjoyable and best season of my life.

This season has shown me if you put in the work and listen to what you’re being told from your manager and coaches, things will work out and it sure did, with us being the best team in the country.

“Winning the league, Intermediate Cup, and the Munster Senior League meant so much to me as a person. I am really passionate about the game, so to win with friends made it all the more special. I think we proved a lot of people wrong with how well we did this season.

“I had a lot of positives this season, one of them being called up to the Irish amateur team. To put on that green jersey for the first time was an unbelievable feeling that I will never, ever forget, but, for me, the highlight of my season was when the full-time whistle went in Turner’s Cross when we won the FAI Intermediate Cup a week on from winning the league.

“I was happy with my personal performance this season: I scored 15 goals and had about 15 assists, while also making the Irish squad, so, overall, I was happy.

“But, obviously, credit is due to my teammates, who made me look better with the supply and quality of ball I received.

“Our main aim at the start of the season was to win the league and anything after that was a bonus. When we started getting to the quarter-final of the cup and looking at the teams left, we knew it would be very tough, but, as I said with the players we have in the squad and the management, I knew this team could go a long way.

“To add the FAI and the O’Connell Cups to our league win... it was a dream season.”

Eoin Murphy of Rockmount AFC celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Bluebell United. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Murphy previously landed a national title with Leeside.

“For me, personally, to win the Intermediate Cup was a dream and also to make it my second national cup, after winning the U18 youths with Leeside. We all know national cup titles don’t come around too often, so to win two already is great for me.”

FAMILY AFFAIR

Eóin was playing alongside his brother, Cian, this season and both of them scored at Turner’s Cross on that magical day.

“This year’s one was extra special, having my brother play alongside me and for both of us to score in the final, was a huge moment for all our family. To have my dad, my sister, and my granda in the stands watching and my mother up in heaven beaming down on us, I was never so proud in my life and will never forget that day.”

Rockmount brothers Eóin and Cian Murphy, who both scored, celebrate after defeating Bluebell United in the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Murphy made the move to Rockmount three seasons ago. The switch surprised many, considering that their rivals, St Mary’s, had been his beloved club.

“I moved to Rockmount three and a half years ago and it was the best decision I made in football. I love it out here and I’ve made really good friends, while winning four trophies along the way: The Munster Senior Cup, FAI Intermediate Cup, Munster Senior Premier League, and the O’Connell Cup. When I joined from local rivals, St Mary’s, a lot of people didn’t like the move, but, remember, you have to do what’s best for you.

Look where I am now: Four trophies on, Irish team, and I’m enjoying every single minute in a Rockmount jersey.

“My plan for next season is to, hopefully, make the squad for the Irish team for the Regions Cup in Bulgaria in October; also, just put my head down in pre-season and work hard, with the aim to win more trophies with Rockmount next season.”

The new campaign won’t be long rolling around.

“We are only finished a week after being playing for 12 months and I already want to go back. I love training and playing games and what makes it sweeter is knowing other clubs hate us for being successful, but that’s football.

“Our aim for next season is to be competitive in every game we play. To improve our squad, I think we will need to keep every player and to work on things that needed improvement from this season.

“We have the personnel to be a strong outfit for years to come and I am looking forward to being part of it."