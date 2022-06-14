Echo 130: Christy Ring's rule has passed through the generations

Ringy was an iconic figure on a national level, and despite winning trophies with Cork and Glen Rovers in an era with minimal TV coverage and no social media, transcended the sport in a way no one else did. He broke America long before U2.
While he made his Junior B debut for Cloyne before he turned 13, as a goalkeeper, he was only a sub after being picked on the Cork minor panel three years later. In 1938 though he showed his potential and audacity, coming up from right wing-back in the All-Ireland final against Dublin to take over free-taking duty from Kevin McGrath and burying a goal from 21 yards when Cork were two up and the point was the safe option.
He’d hurl up a storm across the next two decades and then guide Cork to three in a row as a selector in the late 1970s before his untimely death in 1979 sent a country into mourning. What’s remarkable is that Ring’s magnificence has passed through the generations. His name is a byword for hurling brilliance.
RTÉ’s superb documentary, first screened two years, ago guarantees his place in the pantheon of hurling greats. He wasn’t interviewed very often but even now his insights into the game are relevant for any young player.
"And when you are talking about hurling, the easy way happens in a game. But of course, it only seems easy because you have been doing the hard things in training.”
“Most times, if you get the better of your opponents, the rest takes care of itself. When you are playing games a while, you have great confidence in yourself, if you are really a great player. You actually put it up to the other fellow. It’s like saying to your opponent, ‘that’s the ball and l am going to get it’. You let him make up his own mind but if you are really good you’ll get it... you have eight or nine skills that you have really perfected and you decided that you are going to use one or more of them. The game is all about confidence in what you have learned.”