Cork v Antrim: Players ratings from the Rebels' win in Belfast

Couldn't have done much about the two goals. Puck-outs were difficult against the wind but when he went long Cork picked off scores.
Solid as usual. Hasn't put a foot wrong all season, in league or championship.
Antrim didn't go direct so he didn't have the chance to pull off any soaring catches. Ended up too far wide and replaced by Ger Millerick.
Like O'Donoghue, solid out, without having too much to do.
Tidy in the second half. It wasn't the game for standout tackles.
Thundered out with the sliotar a few times and fouled a few times. Growing into the centre-back role with every game.
Over-carried possession at times in the first half but dictated the tempo much more when Cork had the wind.
Had never scored a championship goal before this summer. Now he has three. Finished with 1-3 and two assists.
Not as prominent as the last two matches but still worked hard.
Cut Antrim to shred with his points on the run. Excellent in the air too, scoring three times from puck-outs, finishing with 0-6.
Outstanding in the second half to the tune of 1-3.
Struggled to get into the flow the game in the first half. Looked to be carrying a knock. Came off for Conor Cahalane.
Another MVP display. Buried his penalty and had six points from play from a variety of angles.
Didn't score from play but fouled for 1-1 early on and had three direct assists. Looked dangerous but supplied with very limited ball.
Like O'Mahony, didn't get enough possession but still had five shots, scoring 0-2.
Ran hard as always from wing-forward but also clipped a point and set up two more. Effective.
Tidy in the tackle coming on for Downey.
Introduced in the last quarter but all got involved.