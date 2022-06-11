Cork v Antrim: Players ratings from the Rebels' win in Belfast

Patrick Collins: Couldn't have done much about the two goals. Puck-outs were difficult against the wind but when he went long Cork picked off scores. 6

Seán O'Donoghue: Solid as usual. Hasn't put a foot wrong all season, in league or championship. 7

Rob Downey: Antrim didn't go direct so he didn't have the chance to pull off any soaring catches. Ended up too far wide and replaced by Ger Millerick. 6

Damien Cahalane: Like O'Donoghue, solid out, without having too much to do. 6

Niall O'Leary: Tidy in the second half. It wasn't the game for standout tackles. 6

Ciarán Joyce: Thundered out with the sliotar a few times and fouled a few times. Growing into the centre-back role with every game. 7

Mark Coleman: Over-carried possession at times in the first half but dictated the tempo much more when Cork had the wind. 7

Darragh Fitzgibbon: Had never scored a championship goal before this summer. Now he has three. Finished with 1-3 and two assists. 8

Luke Meade: Not as prominent as the last two matches but still worked hard. 6

Robbie O'Flynn: Cut Antrim to shred with his points on the run. Excellent in the air too, scoring three times from puck-outs, finishing with 0-6. 9

Seamus Harnedy: Outstanding in the second half to the tune of 1-3. 7

Shane Kingston: Struggled to get into the flow the game in the first half. Looked to be carrying a knock. Came off for Conor Cahalane. 5

Conor Lehane: Another MVP display. Buried his penalty and had six points from play from a variety of angles. 9

Tim O'Mahony: Didn't score from play but fouled for 1-1 early on and had three direct assists. Looked dangerous but supplied with very limited ball. 6

Alan Connolly: Like O'Mahony, didn't get enough possession but still had five shots, scoring 0-2. 6

SUBS:

Conor Cahalane: Ran hard as always from wing-forward but also clipped a point and set up two more. Effective. 6

Ger Millerick: Tidy in the tackle coming on for Downey. 6

Tommy O'Connell, Patrick Horgan, Jack O'Connor: Introduced in the last quarter but all got involved. 6