Goals key for Avondhu footballers in win over Beara

Avondhu 3-10 Beara 0-14

AVONDHU are through to the semi-final of the Bon Secours Cork PSFC preliminary group stages after their win over Beara at Macroom.

At half-time the North Cork side were well in control and looked like winning this one easily, inspired by superb first-half displays from the likes of Darrah O’Brien and Marc Linehan they led seven points.

But all credit to Beara they showed their class with Sean Terry O’Sullivan leading their attack as they hit seven, without reply to draw level. Most in the ground thought they had another point to extend their lead but it was waved wide and from the restart Avondhu broke downfield to get their third goal, a huge boost at a time they needed it.

From here they drove on to run out winners they just about deserved over the hour, but they would be the first to say they will have to improve on their overall performance in the semi-final. Beara now play Muskerry next week in the next round of the this section

Beara started the brighter of the two sides, with Sean Terry O’Sullivan putting them in front in the fourth minute from a free, and his brother, Brian Terry, doubled their lead with five minutes gone.

But Avondhu soon settled into the game with O’Brien getting them off the mark and he added a second to see the sides level, with nine minutes gone.

Shane Beston, Avondhu, rises high against Brian Terry O'Sullivan, Beara. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Avondhu took the lead a minute later when Kieran Twomey raised a white flag. With 16 minutes gone they got their first goal after a sweeping team move was finished to the net by Mark Linehan, who wasn’t long on as a sub.

O’Brien extended their lead before Tomas Murphy raised Beara’s third white flag. By now Avondhu were in control in midfield with Sean Walsh soloing forward to raise another white flag.

It may have been early but Avondhu’s second goal from Linehan after 21 minutes made it a long way back for the West Cork side.

Sean Terry pulled a point back from a free, with Murphy adding his second to make it 2-6 to 0-4. Points from Brian Terry and Paul O’Neill reduced the deficit as Linehan got the last score of the half to see Avondhu lead 2-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

All credit to Beara they upped their game on the restart with Brian Terry taking over at midfield and his brother then causing havoc up front for the Avondhu defence.

Early points from James Harrington, Tomas Murphy, and Sean Terry reduced the deficit, with Paul O’Neill and Ciaran O’Sullivan also raising white flags.

Joseph O’Shea made it a one-point game before Sean Terry scored to level it, with 50 minutes played.

Brian Terry thought he put them in front but it was waved wide and from the restart, Shane Beston set up O’Brien for Avondhu’s third goal, a blow Beara never recovered from.

Beston raised a white flag, along with O’Brien and Dylan Price to seal their win over a spirited Beara side.

Scorers for Avondhu: M Linehan 2-1, D O’Brien 1-4 (0-1 f), S Walsh 0-2, K Twomey, S Beston, D Price 0-1 each.

Beara: ST O’Sullivan 0-5 f, P O’Neill, BT O’Sullivan, T Murphy (0-1 f) 0-2 each, J Harrington, C O’Sullivan, J O’Shea 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: D Doody (Buttevant); K Roche (Mitchelstown), E Burke (Kilshannig); L Finn (Mitchelstown); A Finnegan (Ballyclough), B Guerin (Kilshannig), J O’Gorman (Kildorrery); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), D Pyne (Glanworth); K Twomey (Kilshannig), S Beston (Mitchelstown), D O’Brien (Glanworth); J Sheehan (Mitchelstown), D O’Sullivan (Mitchelstown), K Linehan (Buttevant).

Subs: M Linehan (Buttevant) for D O’Sullivan (8 inj), W Fuohy (Kildorrery) for L Finn (14 inj), D Price for (35), P Looney (Killavullen) for J Sheehan, B Carey (Araglen) for A Finnegan (both 55).

BEARA: G Dunne (Urhan); E O’Shea (do), C O’Shea (Urhan), M Shea (Urhan); J Harrington (Adrigole), J O’Shea (Urhan), D Dunne (Castletownbere); B T O’Sullivan (Garnish), C O’Sullivan (Urhan); D Hanley (Castletownbere), J Harrington (do), J O’Neill (do); ST O’Sullivan (Garnish), T Murphy (Castletownbere), P O’Neill (Garnish).

Subs: C O’Sullivan (Urhan) for J Harrington (37), R O’Driscoll (Garnish) for C O’Shea (47), J Walsh (Castletownbere) for T Murphy (55), D Elphick (Urhan) for M Shea (58), R Dillane (Castetownbere) for P O’Neill (59).

Referee: Andrew Whelton, Clonakilty.