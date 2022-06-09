UCC Golf Society land the 43rd intervarsity golf title

The team was led by captain Barry O’Brien. The full UCC team was: Eddie McCarthy (president, UCC Staff Golf Society) and Barrie Curley; Barry O’Brien (captain, UCC Staff Golf Society) and Kevin Barrett; Aileen Finn (vice-captain, UCC Staff Golf Society) and Dr Nuala Lyden; Willie Weir and Stephen O’Brien; Maurice Conway and Pat Quinn. The UCC society will already have an eye on the year ahead, when they’ll defend their title at Atlantic Technology University.
The winner was Alex Maguire, who comes from the adjoining Laytown & Bettystown course: He finished on -8.