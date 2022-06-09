UCC Golf Society land the 43rd intervarsity golf title

THE University College Cork Staff Golf Society celebrated its 43rd anniversary by being crowned national champion in Dublin.

The intervarsities took place in St Margaret’s and UCC came out on top of the nine universities. Golf is one of the longest-existing societies in UCC and attracts members from all areas of the university community.

The annual competition made a welcome return to the inter-college calendar after a two-year break because of Covid-19.

This year, the competition was hosted by Trinity College Dublin at St Margaret’s Golf & Country Club.

In challenging weather, the beautifully presented course played every one of its 6,623 yards from the blue markers.

The competition gained an additional edge this year, when all five cards counted in determining the result, with the five UCC pairs playing excellent golf to win with a score of 202 points. UCC finished just two points clear of the field.

The team was led by captain Barry O’Brien. The full UCC team was: Eddie McCarthy (president, UCC Staff Golf Society) and Barrie Curley; Barry O’Brien (captain, UCC Staff Golf Society) and Kevin Barrett; Aileen Finn (vice-captain, UCC Staff Golf Society) and Dr Nuala Lyden; Willie Weir and Stephen O’Brien; Maurice Conway and Pat Quinn. The UCC society will already have an eye on the year ahead, when they’ll defend their title at Atlantic Technology University.

John Murphy is in action in Spain this week in the Emporda Open. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Kinsale’s John Murphy had a good week in the Czech Republic on the Challenge Tour. He finished 34th and took €1,768 home from his week’s work. He’s inside the top 70 in the Challenge Tour rankings, despite a few poor results last month. Murphy will be hoping to kick on and improve on his ranking, and despite closing on a one-over-par 71 on Sunday, he was happy that his game is coming together.

He’s back in action in Spain this week and he’ll have targeted another payday at the Emporda Challenge in Girona. Murphy finished in third place at this event last year, and that was the best result of his rookie Challenge Tour season. His positive experience on the Emporda course last October will hopefully provide another kickstart for a run of good results.

James Sugrue is also in action this week, competing in the Mirabelle D’Or in France. Sugrue returns to the Alps Tour, after playing on the Challenge Tour in Scotland two weeks ago.

DISAPPOINTMENT

Cork golfers had little to celebrate at the East of Ireland in Baltray last weekend. Louth hosted the third major of the year and the Bridgestone Tour event attracted a strong field.

As always, the Irish Open venue provided plenty of birdies, eagles, bogies, and doubles, with scores ranging from the mid-60s to the high 80s. Mel Deasy was the best of the Cork golfers: He finished 30th after the 72 holes. Cork’s Paul Buckley had an impressive eagle 2 on his final hole on Sunday; that got him through to the final 36 holes on Monday. He posted a pair of 73s in the final day, and that should signal a return to form so as to challenge in the upcoming events over the next three months.

Peter O’Keeffe also made the cut, although his progress was halted by a disappointing round on Monday morning, when he signed for an 83. His uncharacteristic round featured four double bogies, and while he has had a difficult start to the season, Peter will be back challenging in the upcoming championships. Monkstown’s Sean Desmond was unlucky to miss the cut by one shot and Ian O’Rourke, Jordan Boles, Morgan Cain, and Dean O’Riordan also missed out on the final 36 holes.

The winner was Alex Maguire, who comes from the adjoining Laytown & Bettystown course: He finished on -8.

The Rainbow Club Cork Golf Classic held at the Mahon Golf Club recently was sponsored by Reardens Bar: John Styles, Mark Coleman, John O'Mahony, Maurice McCarthy, John Paul Connor and Stephen Scully.

The Monkstown Summer Series open continues today and there’s another event scheduled for next Thursday. The four-person team event takes place over several dates this summer, with the top three from each event qualifying for the series final in September. First prize in the final is a golfing holiday to Spain. Further details and bookings are available from the pro shop.