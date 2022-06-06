Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 09:00

Cork drawn with Munster rivals Limerick in next round of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers

And there's every chance John Cleary's side will be at home at Pairc Ui Chaoimh next weekend
Cork interim manager John Cleary patrols the sideline at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

LADY Luck smiled a second time on Cork footballers who were paired with Limerick in the second round of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers next weekend.

It was the best possible outcome for John Cleary’s side, who advanced after their 2-12 to 2-8 win over Louth at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

And there’s every chance the game will be played at the same venue again if the home-and-away arrangement stands for the Qualifiers.

That’s because Limerick enjoyed home advantage last season in the Munster semi-final, when Cork prevailed by 1-16 to 0-11.

Cork avoided Roscommon, Kildare and Donegal in the draw conducted by GAA President Larry McCarthy and Fergal McGill, the Director of Club Player and Games Administration at Croke Park.

Roscommon were first out of the hat and drew Clare, who defeated Meath at the weekend, while the other games feature Kildare-Mayo and the Ulster derby between Donegal and Armagh.

The games will be played next weekend with times and venues to be decided on later today.

The winners will meet the provincial champions, Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Derry, in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

All-Ireland SFC R2: Roscommon v Clare; Limerick v Cork; Kildare v Mayo; Donegal v Armagh.

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals: June 19: Westmeath v Offaly; Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park.

