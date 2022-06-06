Cialan O'Sullivan fires Coachford to AOH Cup glory against Grattan United

Grattan United 0 Coachford 4

MAN of the Match Cialan O’Sullivan grabbed a brace which helped Coachford lift the AOH Cup following their convincing 4-0 victory over Grattan United at Turner’s Cross.

It was a vintage performance by a polished Coachford side who were excellent in all departments on the pitch.

Pushing Cialan O’Sullivan all the way for the Man of the Match accolade was Matthew Bradley who had a terrific game also.

But what a way to finish the season after adding the greatest prize of all to their Premier League title which they had already won in a canter.

AUL chairman Tom Fitzgerald presents the Man of the Match award (sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) to Coachford's Cialan O'Sullivan. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Coachford flew out of the blocks and after winning a corner on the right, Bradley’s cross was met by Adam Murphy who headed straight at Byrne.

This was followed by a quick turn in the box from Evan O’Sullivan before he was denied by a superb block from Harry Goulding.

But a half chance fell for Grattan when Christopher Bullman found space around 20 yards out, but failed to get force on his low effort towards Stephen Murray.

Then, Matthew Bradley came so close when his fizzing effort from a free kick dipped inches over.

A nice Grattan move ensued after that with Christophe Bullman combining with Anthony Harte before a sharp intervention by Bradley closed off the threat.

But the opener arrived soon afterwards following some magnificent build up play which ended with Cialan O’Sullivan combining with Evan O’Sullivan before producing a devastating finish to the bottom corner on 31 minutes.

Two minutes later, Coachford doubled their advantage when David Thompson’s cross into the box broke for Matthew Bradley who helped home with ease.

Soon afterwards, it was 3-0 to Coachford following some further exquisite play when Evan O’Sullivan fed Cialan O’Sullivan with a lovely ball into space for the winger to pick his spot with another terrific finish – shortly before the break.

The final action in the first 45 saw Evan O’Sullivan curl a well-struck free kick narrowly wide of the far post.

After a fairly subdued opening to the second period, a chance did fall for Grattan, but from Eric Fleming’s free kick, Christopher Bullman headed straight at Murray.

At the other end, James Byrne punched clear from Evan O’Sullivan’s in-swinging corner, but only into the path of Keith Linzell who headed straight back to the Grattan net-minder.

Minutes later, Gary Coughlan was unlucky to see his glancing header from Fleming’s corner whistle agonisingly past the far post.

When play shifted to the other end, Cialan O’Sullivan helped on for Michael O’Regan who picked out Mark Murphy, but the striker was denied by terrific block from Grattan’s Aaron Broderick.

Grattan’s efforts to get themselves back into the contest took a turn for the worse when Cian Hawkins was sent from the field of play following a second yellow.

But they came so close to reducing the arrears when after Stephen Murray fumbled from Kent’s cross, the loose ball arrived for Eric Shinkwin who steered inches wide.

The game though as a contest was certainly over when an audacious lob from distance by Adam Murphy caught James Byrne off his line before nestling with precision in the net to make it 4-0 on 83 minutes.

Although substitute keeper Peter O’Riordan produced a fine save from Harte, Coachford held on comfortably until a proud captain Aidan Buckley was presented with the AOH Cup by Chairman of the Cork AUL Tom Fitzgerald and the chants of ‘champeones’ took over with plenty of gusto.

This was Coachford’s third time winning the AOH Cup.

GRATTAN: James Byrne, Aaron Broderick, Eric Fleming, Harry Goulding, Anthony Byrne, Michael Kent, Gary Coughlan, Keith Harris, John Paul O’Sullivan, Anthony Harte and Christopher Bullman.

Subs: Mark O’Sullivan for Keith Harris (44), Cian Hawkins for Christopher Bullman 65), Eric Shinkwin for Harry Goulding (68), Kyle Spillane for Aaron Broderick (85).

COACHFORD: Stephen Murray, Billy Casey, Matthew Bradley, Aidan Buckley, Keith Linzell, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Michael O’Regan, David Thompson, Mark Murphy and Cialan O’Sullivan.

Subs: Declan Keating for David Thompson (49), Jack Murphy for Michael O’Regan (67), Darragh Lynch for Cialan O’Sullivan (75), Michael O’Sullivan for Billy Casey (84), Peter O’Riordan for Stephen Murray (85).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.

Assistants: Tony Thompson, Brendan O’Regan and Billy Noonan.