AUL: Killumney United claim a double with League 2 triumph

Greenmount 2 Killumney United 4

KILLUMNEY were crowned League 2 champions after a victory over Greenmount at Murphy’s Farm, coming from behind twice and having had many chances to score.

They have now chalked up a double over the season, having won the Saxone Cup a few weeks back.

Killumney wasted little time in piling on the pressure, with David McSweeney picking Jason McSweeney out with a pass inside. The striker turned inside his marker, before forcing Cooney to a low save from his stinging effort. And from Dalian Roche’s corner, Jason McSweeney sent a thumping effort goal-ward. It came off a defender before striking the crossbar to go over for a corner.

Then, when Jamie Manahan’s low effort was collected by Cooney, the Greenmount keeper was immediately in action again, stretching to tip Manahan’s rasping effort around the post.

Against the run of play, Greenmount went in front, when a cross from Adam Daly Mulcahy was helped over the line by Niall Fitzgerald on 12.

In response, Killumney’s Danny Kelly brought a fine save from Cooney.

But, it was honours even again when Danny Kelly hooked on for Jason McSweeney to touch home from close range in the 18th minute.

Then, an intended back pass for John Lynch fell short and Alex Connolly stole in to slot into an unprotected net and hand Greenmount back the lead again, on 22.

Play shifted promptly back to the Greenmount half, with Jason McSweeney winning possession, before skipping past two defenders and forcing Cooney to a low save. From a corner, Dave McCarthy helped on for Jason McSweeney, who swivelled before drilling agonisingly wide of the far post.

Parity was restored on 35 minutes when Luke Dennehy found Danny Kelly with a low cross to force home from close range. Manahan then produced a great run, before cracking an effort off the crossbar.

Killumney went in front when Jamie Manahan’s rifled effort came off a defender before swerving into the net with five minutes to the break.

Just minutes into the second period, Killumney had a let-off when Gary McCarthy’s fizzing effort from a free-kick came back off the cross-bar before being cleared to safety. But, it was all over when Jason McSweeney knocked it back for Kevin O’Crualaoi to steer home Killumney’s fourth, which handed them the title.

Cathal Hughes (Cork AUL) presents the League 2 trophy to Killumney United captain Dave McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

GREENMOUNT: Matthew Looney, Charley Murphy, James Morrissey, Kyle Forde, Patrick O’Sullivan, Pierce O’Keeffe, Niall Fitzgerald, Gary McCarthy, Joe Cullagh, Alex Connolly, Adam Daly Mulcahy.

Subs: Rob Lyons for Murphy (60), Robson Mugabe for Cullagh (65), Ryan Teele for Forde (79).

KILLUMNEY: John Lynch, Evan Horgan, Luke Dennehy, Jack O’Driscoll, Dave McCarthy, Kevin O’Crualaoi, Dalian Roche, Danny Kelly, Jason McSweeney, Jamie Manahan, David McSweeney.

Subs: Evan White for D McSweeney (67), Alan O’Flynn for Manahan (80).

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.