Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 10:52

AUL: Killumney United claim a double with League 2 triumph

Dave McCarthy lifted the Saxone Cup earlier this season at Turner's Cross
AUL: Killumney United claim a double with League 2 triumph

Killumney United players and followers celebrate after winning the League 2 title. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Barry Peelo

Greenmount 2 Killumney United 4

KILLUMNEY were crowned League 2 champions after a victory over Greenmount at Murphy’s Farm, coming from behind twice and having had many chances to score.

They have now chalked up a double over the season, having won the Saxone Cup a few weeks back.

Killumney wasted little time in piling on the pressure, with David McSweeney picking Jason McSweeney out with a pass inside. The striker turned inside his marker, before forcing Cooney to a low save from his stinging effort. And from Dalian Roche’s corner, Jason McSweeney sent a thumping effort goal-ward. It came off a defender before striking the crossbar to go over for a corner.

Then, when Jamie Manahan’s low effort was collected by Cooney, the Greenmount keeper was immediately in action again, stretching to tip Manahan’s rasping effort around the post.

Against the run of play, Greenmount went in front, when a cross from Adam Daly Mulcahy was helped over the line by Niall Fitzgerald on 12.

In response, Killumney’s Danny Kelly brought a fine save from Cooney.

But, it was honours even again when Danny Kelly hooked on for Jason McSweeney to touch home from close range in the 18th minute.

Then, an intended back pass for John Lynch fell short and Alex Connolly stole in to slot into an unprotected net and hand Greenmount back the lead again, on 22.

Play shifted promptly back to the Greenmount half, with Jason McSweeney winning possession, before skipping past two defenders and forcing Cooney to a low save. From a corner, Dave McCarthy helped on for Jason McSweeney, who swivelled before drilling agonisingly wide of the far post.

Parity was restored on 35 minutes when Luke Dennehy found Danny Kelly with a low cross to force home from close range. Manahan then produced a great run, before cracking an effort off the crossbar.

Killumney went in front when Jamie Manahan’s rifled effort came off a defender before swerving into the net with five minutes to the break.

Just minutes into the second period, Killumney had a let-off when Gary McCarthy’s fizzing effort from a free-kick came back off the cross-bar before being cleared to safety. But, it was all over when Jason McSweeney knocked it back for Kevin O’Crualaoi to steer home Killumney’s fourth, which handed them the title.

Cathal Hughes (Cork AUL) presents the League 2 trophy to Killumney United captain Dave McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.
Cathal Hughes (Cork AUL) presents the League 2 trophy to Killumney United captain Dave McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

GREENMOUNT: Matthew Looney, Charley Murphy, James Morrissey, Kyle Forde, Patrick O’Sullivan, Pierce O’Keeffe, Niall Fitzgerald, Gary McCarthy, Joe Cullagh, Alex Connolly, Adam Daly Mulcahy.

Subs: Rob Lyons for Murphy (60), Robson Mugabe for Cullagh (65), Ryan Teele for Forde (79).

KILLUMNEY: John Lynch, Evan Horgan, Luke Dennehy, Jack O’Driscoll, Dave McCarthy, Kevin O’Crualaoi, Dalian Roche, Danny Kelly, Jason McSweeney, Jamie Manahan, David McSweeney.

Subs: Evan White for D McSweeney (67), Alan O’Flynn for Manahan (80).

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.

Read More

Cathal Heffernan and Paolo Maldini: Cork City tyro learning from the best at AC Milan

More in this section

Real Madrid v Liverpool: Talking Points from the Champions League final Real Madrid v Liverpool: Talking Points from the Champions League final
Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France Liverpool's treble cup bid crushed by Real Madrid and Courtois
Leo Cullen with Ronan O'Gara 28/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle stun Leinster in Champions Cup final
aulcork soccer
<p>MUNSTER-BRED: Ronan O'Gara and forwards coach Donnacha Ryan celebrate with the Heineken Champions Cup after La Rochelle's win. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Ronan O'Gara: Key to La Rochelle win was taking away Leinster's space and time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more