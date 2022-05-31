CWSSL: Greenwood make it four wins from five against Youghal

Youghal 2 Greenwood 5

GREENWOOD made it four wins from five games played in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women's Division 1A League when they defeated Youghal 5-2 at Ardrath Park recently, their first three goals coming in the first 15 minutes of the game.

The visitors pressed from the start with chances falling to Ann Marie O’Connell and Ali Burke before they found the net in the eighth minute when Grejco Fracarroli managed to shrug off her marker and duly sent the ball into the Youghal net from 18 yards to give them the ideal start.

Greenwood almost doubled their lead just two minutes later when Sarah Walsh sent a high ball into the Youghal area which was only blocked into the path of O’Connell by keeper Sarah Healy who managed to knock the ball wide.

Youghal before the game. Picture: Howard Crowdy

However, by the 12th minute Greenwood managed to score their second when Fracarroli availed of a lucky bounce in the area and scored from 15 yards.

Youghal attempted to get back into the game, Blaith O’Flynn’s cross finding Whitney Omoridion on the far side but her effort was covered by Greenwood keeper Caroline Linss.

Linns’s long kick out bounced well into the Youghal half which was picked up by O’Connell who managed to shoot the ball past Sarah Healy from 18 yards to give the visitors a comfortable 3-0 lead after only 15 minutes as the points were well and truly won at this stage of the game.

Youghal's Vanessa Curley is tackled by Greenwood's Hilary O'Connor. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Play was all in the Youghal half and they breathed a sigh of relief when keeper Healy managed to save a chip from Fracarroli right on the goal line with additional chances falling to Melissa Falvey and O’Connell as Greenwood continued to press.

Youghal started to come back into the game, Lisa O’Sullivan’s effort caught by Linss and also saved from Nora Walsh and was glad to see Omoridion’s effort go wide of the posts as the home side were fighting to get back into the game, even having an effort cleared off the line in the 32nd minute.

Greenwood's Grainne O'Shea clashes with Youghal's Whitney Omoridion. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Less than 20 seconds into the second half Youghal managed to pull one back when O’Flynn ran straight at the keeper and scored from 18 yards to give the home side some hope.

A missed penalty from Greenwood in the 52nd minute was amended three minutes later when Jemma Subchuk’s pass found O’Connell who made no mistake from 18 yards to restore Greenwood’s three goal advantage.

Youghal looked to get back into the game – Jess Lawton’s 25-yard free kick going just wide and forced a couple of corner before Greenwood added a fifth courtesy of O’Connell who tapped the ball in at the far post as the point were well and truly won.

Youghal did manage to pull one back in the 87th minute when Lawton slotted home a penalty, but it was too late for the home side as Greenwood ran out winners and maintain their push for honours halfway through the season.

Greenwood's Grejco Fracarroli pulls away from Youghal's Vanessa Curley. Picture: Howard Crowdy

YOUGHAL: Sarah Healy, Vivian Amuso, Sarah Goggin, Vanessa Curley, Donna Clohessy, Blaith O’Flynn, Siobhan Leahy, Paula Carey Kelly, Nora Walsh, Lisa O’Sullivan, Whitney Omoridion, Maeve Kelly, Claire McLeverty, Jess Lawton

GREENWOOD: Caroline Linss, Grainne O’Shea, Jenna Subchuk, Linda Montgomery, Emma Kerins, Sarah Walsh, Ali Burke, Melissa Falvey, Ann Marie O’Carroll, Grejco Fracarroli, Hilary O’Connor, Tracey Shine, Ann Marie Kelly, Romy Schrijver, Sarah Dorney.

Referee: Bryan Forde.