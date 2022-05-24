Healthy victory for Avondale United over Fermoy in CSL U14 league game

Avondale United A 5 Fermoy A 2

A very productive afternoon for Avondale United A after they recorded an impressive victory over Fermoy A in this Cork Schoolboys League U14 Division 6 clash at Beaumont Park.

This was very much a case of Avondale being clinical in front of goal when it mattered most and that proved crucial in deciding the overall outcome of this contest.

Although the score might suggest a comfortable Avondale win, this was overall a very competitive affair and one which was very much up for grabs until the game headed into the final few minutes.

Avondale commenced brightly and threatened in the opening few minutes through a low strike by Ben O’Keeffe which was saved.

The home side continued to pose questions of the visiting defence as the opening half progressed, moving the ball about with a purpose and a tempo.

Avondale went into the lead in the 24th minute. A long-range effort from out wide ended up in the back of the net courtesy of the boot of Ben Connolly, which was what Avondale deserved based on their efforts in the opening stages.

Fermoy A responded well and got back on level terms on the half-hour. Rowan Hayden was on hand to head the ball home from close range inside the box.

From there Fermoy shortly afterwards went into the lead. Miguel O’Leary found the top corner of the net with what was a beautiful curling finish.

Ben O'Keeffe, Avondale United, A breaking between Fermoy A players Cormac Murphy and Ryan Bracken. Picture: Dan Linehan

However, Avondale responded well and got back on level terms on the stroke of halftime. It came from the penalty spot and was converted coolly to the bottom corner by Ivan Fox.

Both sides were still at this stage very much in this contest and it was all to play for in the second half.

Fermoy shortly after the break had a great chance through Freddie Dewhurst, which was saved impeccably by Avondale goalkeeper Charlie Slyne.

A few minutes later and Avondale went back into the lead. Keeping his cool and slotting home from close range was Ivan Fox inside the penalty area, as he clinically found the back of the net.

The game opened up as the second half progressed and there were good chances being created at both ends of the pitch.

As the contest headed into the closing stages Avondale ended strongly to secure the victory. There was a determination to their play and Avondale were very much on the attacking front.

Avondale got a fourth goal through a clinically taken effort by Eoin O’Beirne as the game entered into the final quarter of an hour.

There was still time for Avondale to get a fifth of proceedings just before the conclusion of play.

After racing through on goal impressively, O’Beirne kept his composure before slotting home with a low strike.

That proved to be more than enough to secure what was ultimately a deserved victory in the end for Avondale United A.

This is a victory that sees Avondale very much on the coattails and two points behind Passage, who are currently in fifth. Avondale though have a league game in hand.

AVONDALE UNITED A: Charlie Slyne; Ben Connolly, Conall Punch, Harry Spratt, Kevin McCarthy, Conor O’Loughlin, Liam Daly, Nathan McCarthy, Ben O’Keeffe, Ivan Fox, Eoin O’Beirne, Eoghan O’Mahony, Ronan Brett, Gaspar Napora.

FERMOY A: Ben Richards; Donnacha Creed, Cormac Murphy, Rown Hayden, Jamie O’Driscoll, Lewis Doyle, Miguel O’Leary, Freddie Dewhurst, Conor O’Callaghan, Ryan Bracken, Michael Gubbins.

Referee: Eoin Keogh.