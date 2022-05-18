Cork GAA club offering Liverpool fans chance to win Champions League final tickets

EAST Cork GAA club Russell Rovers has managed to secure two of the most sought after tickets in the world, to help the club raise funds for its redevelopment.

Those who enter have a one in 400 chance of getting seats at Europe’s biggest annual soccer game.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the Champions League final when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday week.

The prize also includes flights to Paris by private plane, accommodation and transfers. The prize has been donated to Russell Rovers by businessman Pearse Flynn and his new marine survey venture, Green Rebel.

Russell Rovers, a Premier Junior club with Cork GAA, is planning a massive investment in its facilities to include a new astro pitch, improved club facilities and a wider playing surface.

Tickets for the draw are on sale through a dedicated link, which can be accessed via the Russell Rovers Facebook page. Each entry costs €100, with a limit of 400 tickets on sale.

You can enter via this link.

Liverpool fans will also be interested in the other prizes on offer. These include four tickets for a home Premier League game at Anfield next season, and two tickets for a Champions League group game at Anfield.

Russell Rovers players Pierce Cummin and Eoghan O'Sullivan with vice-chair Brendan Kearney and Ciarán Sheehan, Green Rebel, promoting the club fundraiser for Liverpool-Real Madrid. Included are Matthew and Kevin Kearney with Aine and Padraig Walsh. Picture: Denis O'Flynn.

Chairman of Russell Rovers, Michael Mannion, says: “This is a very unique fundraiser that has come our club’s way thanks to Pearse Flynn, and his company Green Rebel.

We have already had huge interest in the prize, and many people actually did not believe that it was real!

"But it very much is, and two lucky Liverpool fans will be able to travel to the biggest night in European soccer on a private plane, enjoy some amazing hospitality and return to East Cork to regale us all with the story.

"More importantly, this fundraiser will help us make a real inroad into the redevelopment of our club to support our current players, and those who come after us all.”

CEO of Green Rebel, Kieran Ivers, added, “Part of our remit is to support local communities as we manage a just transition to green energy across the island of Ireland.

"We are delighted to support this project as it’s one that is so close to home. We wish Russell Rovers the best, and look forward to supporting them and other community projects into the future.”

Tickets can be purchased online until 8.30pm on Monday, May 23.