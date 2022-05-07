Cork v Kerry: Player ratings from the Munster football semi-final

Solid start in terms of handling and restarts before a 24th-minute injury.
Given the thankless task of man-marking David Clifford. Did very well, matching him aerially and taking away his goal threat.
Back after a lengthy absence. Stuck to Tony Brosnan, forcing him into a couple of wides, who was the first Kerry player replaced.
Had his hands full with Steven O'Brien, who clipped a couple of points but was also fouled for two first-half frees. Pushed up in the second half and slammed over a great score of his own.
A late call-up at centre-forward but in actuality an all-action sweeper. Got the Cork crowd firing with some timely interceptions and up-field drives. A class act.
Started on Seán O'Shea, who wasn't particularly prominent in the first half. Maguire looked very comfortable at this level in his first start.
His attacking instincts had to be sacrificed to match Paudie Clifford's blinding pace.
Defied a hand injury to start. Gave absolutely everything despite obviously not being fully fit and shipping a few knocks. Very brave showing.
Used as a half-forward before his season, he competed vigorously throughout at midfield and was breaking even until David Moran's introduction.
Operated as a link-man from wing-forward. Ran himself into the ground and constantly popped up as an outlet in the middle third.
Had the least glamorous job in the Cork team, endlessly motoring up with down the flank and moving across the half-back line as well. Left everything out there.
Didn't get the same supply of possession in decent positions as his corner-forwards. Still fouled for two of Sherlock's frees.
Kicked 0-3 from play, every one of them a gem of a point, and had another three efforts. Also fouled twice. Dangerous on the loop.
Thrown into the deep end for his championship bow after Martin's injury. Made a fine save.
All worked hard in the last quarter.