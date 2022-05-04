Greenwood get hard-earned win against Waterloo in the AUL Premier A league

Waterloo 1

Greenwood A 2

Greenwood ignited their challenge on the Premier A title with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Waterloo in their league encounter at the Whitechurch Community Centre.

This victory takes them to the top of the table now with one game left to play.

And what a race for the title we have on our hands now with Springfield, Donoughmore, Greenwood A and Corkbeg all involved at this point in time in the race for the crown as well as promotion.

Back to the game itself and what a challenge Greenwood got from their opponents Waterloo who made it extremely difficult for them over the 90 minutes.

And were it not for a huge save by John Gould when he prevented Danny Whittington’s penalty kick entering the net after it was 2-1 to Greenwood around 75 minutes, it could have been a different story.

After a tentative opening, Greenwood forced three corners in quick succession as they applied the early pressure and when Keith Timothy parried from Sean Crowe’s low effort, it took a very alert clearance by John Hegarty to deny Ian Manning a chance to pounce near goal.

On the break soon afterwards, Danny Whittington got away on the left, but when it came to pulling the trigger, his effort never bothered John Gould in the end.

Gareth O’Connor robbed cheap possession around the centre before playing it short for Stephen Daly who unleashed a fizzing low effort that whistled past the upright.

Waterloo's John Hegarty (left) with Greenwood A's Aaron Kidney, accompanied by referee Brendan O'Regan.

Waterloo were making a game of it and were giving as much as they got, but sloppy defending allowed Ian Manning to touch on for Gareth O’Connor who was denied by Keith Timothy when he produced a decent save with his legs.

A chance did come around minutes later for Greenwood when a magnificent curling delivery by Stephen Daly came for Darren Long, but he glanced his header wide of the far post.

And when Darren Long fed Sean Crowe with a short pass, the full back lifted his cross into the box where Ian Manning pounced, but headed narrowly over.

At the other end, Danny Whittington did well to hold on to possession on the right before whipping in a cross for Ian O’Dwyer whose attempted volley in the end, failed to materialise.

But, the Loo continued their good spell when O’Dwyer saw his low effort well saved by Gould before Finbarr O’Shaughnessy drilled a well-struck effort from a free kick inches wide.

Play shifted to the other end with Darren Long forcing Keith Timothy to push over from his flicked effort following a delivery into the box by David Yoannou.

From the ensuing corner, Mark Twomey headed over.

Then, the Loo’s Brian Bell turned inside before lifting a terrific effort narrowly over from 20.

This was followed by Sean Crowe collecting from a quickly taken corner before forcing Keith Timothy to save from his low fizzing effort at the near post.

The second half was just five minutes in when Darren Long knocked it on for Ian Manning who slammed the side netting with his angled effort.

The ice was eventually broken when Stephen Daly picked out Ian Manning who crossed for Darren Long to help home the opener on 55 minutes.

Five minutes later, Greenwood doubled their advantage when Gareth O’Connor found Ian Manning who swivelled before slamming home his side’s second on the hour.

Waterloo refused to be bowed and a fine strike coming from a free kick by Finbarr O’Shaughnessy saw John Gould stretch to tip over for a corner.

From the corner, Whittington’s skewed effort reached Brian Bell who could not keep his effort down.

And when O’Shaughnessy got fouled in the box, Whittington scored from the spot, despite Gould getting a hand to his strike.

The excitement started to build now and following another penalty decision given to Waterloo, Whittington was denied this time by an excellent save from John Gould.

Waterloo pressed hard for an equaliser, but a resolute Greenwood held on in the end.

Waterloo: Keith Timothy, Cian O’Keeffe, Gavin O’Regan, James Burke, John Hegarty, Brian Bell, Finbarr O’Shaughnessy, Rob Timothy, Danny McSweeney, Danny Whittington and Ian O’Dwyer.

Subs: Calum O’Connor for Gavin O’Regan (63),

Greenwood A: John Gould, David Yoannou, Sean Crowe, Aaron Kidney, Mark Twomey, John Paul Murphy, Colm Pearson, Stephen Daly, Ian Manning, Gareth O’Connor and Darren Long.

Subs: Craig Coughlan for Sean Crowe (62), Cian O’Connor for Darren Long (73), Eric Montgomery for Ian Manning (78), Luke Noonan for Colm Pearson (86).

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.