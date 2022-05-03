Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 09:25

Cork minor footballers announce 34-strong panel for defence of Munster title

Aghabullogue's Colm Gillespie captains the side, having been left half-forward last season
Cork minor manager Michael O'Brien has unveiled a squad of 34 for the Munster championship. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CORK minor footballers will be captained Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue), who was left half-forward on the Munster championship winning side last year.

The vice-captain is Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), who was also involved in 2021, when Cork overcame Waterford, Kerry and Limerick en route to provincial success before losing to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Manager Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) has selected a 34-strong panel for the first defence of the title against Kerry in Tralee on Thursday week.

The winners qualify for the final while the losers meet either Tipperary or Limerick who play their round-robin final this Thursday.

Nemo and Douglas supply four players each to the panel with Aghabullogue, Valley Rovers, Macroom, Clonakilty and Kinsale doubly represented.

CORK panel: Josh Wood (Valley Rovers), Eoin O’Flynn (Douglas), Sean Og Kenneally (Kilara Óg), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile), Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale), Aaron O’Mahony (Kilmurry), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), Colm Clifford (Éire Óg), Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), Hugh Linehan (Millstreet), James Burke (Douglas), Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue), captain, Colm Geary (Kilshannig), Neville O’Leary (Douglas), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig), Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), Edward Myers (Naomh Abán), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) vice-captain, Sean Coakley (Douglas), Ben O’Sullivan (Adrigole), Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), Seán Mac an tSaoi (Valley Rovers), Mark Kelleher (Mallow), Robert Quirke (Ballinora), Artjoms Petrov (Nemo Rangers), Aidan Kelly (Clyda Rovers).

