Wilson on the double as Cork SL take the U12 inter-league honours with a win over Limerick District

CORK ATHLETI retained the Munster SFAI U12 Inter league trophy when they defeated Limerick District A 2-0 in a thrilling final played in front of a large crowd at Ballea Park last Sunday afternoon, with two goals from in form striker Alex Wilson.

Cork started brightly with Alex Wilson running through twice in the space of a minute at the Limerick goal in the opening minute of play only to be covered by the Limerick keeper Ross Ryan, while moments later Olly Lynch had a chance at the far side which went wide of the posts.

Limerick keeper Ryan did well to block Wilson’s effort in the 6th minute who also had a chance in the ninth minute with a 20 yard free kick right in the centre which came off the Limerick wall for a corner.

Play swung towards the Cork goal, with Limerick’s Tristain O’Driscoll being denied by Cork Bosco Grav who had to be sharp to gather Alex Meaney’s effort at the near post and did well to save from Madison McGuane’s effort as Limerick were pressing forward.

Cork counter attacked, and in the 14th minute Wilson ran from midfield and duly slotted the ball past the Limerick keeper for the opening score.

Less than five minutes later he almost repeated the feat but saw his effort go wide of the posts.

Cork Athletic captain Dean O'Halloran receives the SFAI Under 12 Munster Inter League trophy from Chairman Munster SFAI Tom Browne following his teams win over Limerick District A in the final played at Ballea Park Carrigaline. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Limericks’ Conor Kennedy ran through the Cork defence only for his effort blocked by the Cork keeper while moments later Meaney’s effort was also saved while at the other end Cork’s Wilson ran at the keeper but was denied in the area as play was going from end to end as Cork held a slender 1-0 lead at the break.

Right from the restart Limerick pressed forward looking for the equaliser and almost scored when Kennedy managed to round the keeper only to see his effort cleared off the line by Cork’s Jack Cunningham, and from the resulting clearance upfield Cork managed to double their score when Wilson’s shot from just inside the area bounced off the crossbar and was judged to have crossed the line despite claims from the Limerick team.

Despite this, Limerick came forward again, Kennedy and Sam Newman unable to get a shot in at goal, while Martin Hogan’s free kick from 30 yards was well caught by Grav. Additional chances fell to Limericks Kennedy, Newman and Meaney, while Cork’s Wilson and Dean O’Halloran had chances which went wide.

It was a pulsating second half, Cork doing enough to protect their lead while Limerick tried to break down the Cork defence, and try as they might, they found themselves up against a stern back line and an in form keeper and full credit to both teams who served up an hours entertaining football.

Cork Athletic players celebrate the final whistle as their team defeated Limerick District A in the SFAI Under 12 Munster Inter League final played in Carrigaline. Picture: Howard Crowdy

After the game, the trophy was presented to Cork captain Dean O’Halloran by Tom Browne, Chairman Munster SFAI amid scenes of jubilation from the Cork camp.

Cork Athletic: Bosco Grav, Jack Cunningham, Robert Murphy, Colm Tynan, Dean O’Halloran, Olly Lynch, Cian O’Neill, Darragh Corcoran, Alex Wilson, Ralph Nagel, Adam Kirwin, Jamie Lynch, Tadgh McCarthy, Odhram Madden, Harry Whelan, Daniel Mooney

Limerick District A: Ross Ryan, Wisdom Anazee, Martin Hogan, Aaron Fitzgerald, Louis Fitzgerald, Ryan Lipper, Josh Daly, Madison McGuane, Tristan O’Driscoll, Conor Kennedy, Alex Meaney, Padraig Aherne, Paddy Gubbins, Sam Newman, Daniel O’Connell, Aaron O’Brien

Referee: David Quinn.