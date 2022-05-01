Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 16:32

Cork v Clare: Player ratings from Semple Stadium

Seán O'Donoghue, Niall O'Leary, Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly were pick of the Rebels in what was a woeful effort collectively
Cork v Clare: Player ratings from Semple Stadium

Cork’s Ger Millerick followed by Shane O'Donnell, David McInerney, Tony Kelly and Robin Mounsey of Clare. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

Patrick Collins: Under pressure early on, turned over coming out and miscueing puck-outs over the sideline. Did make a smart stop in the second half. 5 

Seán O'Donoghue: Cork's most consistent player between the league and championship. One of the few to do well against Limerick and here too. 8

Rob Downey: Looked at sea in the first 25 minutes when Clare did a lot of damage but settled and thundered out with ball at times in the second half. 6

Niall O'Leary: Like O'Donoghue, wasn't shown up despite the volume of possession Clare had in attack. 7

Tim O'Mahony: Got a point but couldn't make the same mark that Clare's wing-backs Diarmuid Ryan and David McInerney did. 5

Ciarán Joyce: Handed the centre-back role and coped well considering the Rebels' struggles everywhere else in the field. 6

Ger Millerick: Slow start at wing-back, like most of the team. Eventually withdrawn after picking up an injury chasing Tony Kelly. It was that kind of day. 5

Mark Coleman: Picked as a holding midfielder. Quiet there but better when swapped to wing-back. Still capable of so much more. 5

Shane Barrett: Struggled badly with the physicality and intensity at midfield. A forward by trade to be fair and only 21. 4

Robbie O'Flynn: Clipped three good points but was swarmed too often when trying to take off. 6

Darragh Fitzgibbon: Started at 11 but couldn't get motoring, dropping two shots into the keeper. Improved after swapping to his natural midfield habitat but like Coleman, should be imposing himself more. 5 

Seamus Harnedy: Got a point in the second half but Clare simply didn't let him collect any aerial possession or utilise his experience. 5

Jack O'Connor: Nothing went his way in the opening 25 minutes, with Rory Hayes well on top. Replaced by Alan Connolly. 4

Patrick Horgan: Came to life in the second quarter, coming close to a goal. Finished with 0-3 from and even if his free-taking was uncharacteristicly sloppy, was lively to the end. 7

Shane Kingston: Patchy opening period yielded 0-2. Added another point after but simply didn't get on enough possession to ask real questions of the Clare defence. 5

SUBS

Alan Connolly: Made an instant impact before the break, clipping a point. Stuck a goal in the second half and gave Cork a spearhead. 8

Conor Lehane: On at half-time. Hit a point but didn't make the impression Cork needed. 5

Conor Cahalane, Tommy O'Connell, Mark Keane: Brought in across the last quarter.

Read More

Cork v Clare: Hurlers outworked and outhurled in dismal display at Semple Stadium

More in this section

Clare v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Cork v Clare: Kieran Kingston makes three changes for vital clash in Thurles
First three Echo Women in Sport award winners announced and honoured First three Echo Women in Sport award winners announced and honoured
Paudie Murray leaves the team huddle before the game 12/4/2022 Denis Cashman named in defence as Cork minors make one change for Limerick clash
cork gaahurling
<p>Ireland's Katie Taylor poses for photographs after winning a lightweight championship boxing match against Amanda Serrano on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)</p>

Katie Taylor tells Amanda Serrano ‘let’s do it again’ after close win 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest


Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here



National Sport

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more