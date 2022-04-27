Popular Echo Women in Sport awards return for a 16th year

THE prestigious Echo Women in Sport awards are back for a 16th year.

The popular scheme shines the spotlight on the best of female sport in Cork city and county across each year before an overall winner is crowned from some of the most gifted athletes in Ireland.

Skibbereen rowing superstar Emily Hegarty, an Olympian, was selected for the top prize from 2021 while the late Sharon O'Keeffe was posthumously picked for the Hall of Fame for her dedication to ladies football.

The recipients for the first three months of 2022 have been selected by our judges: Glanmire basketball sensation Claire Melia, explosive runner Louise Shanahan and Annette Quaid, after her 400m Masters World title success.

Annette Quaid, Leevale AC, with her medals from the European Masters Indoor Athletics Championships. Picture: Denis Minihane.

You can now submit your nominees for the prizes via our online form on the Echo website. It's open to all female athletes aged 16 and over, across all sports.

Our judging panel will access all the online submissions before finalising the winners each month.

Claire Melia in action for The Address UCC Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Previous Echo Sportswoman of the Year winners...

2007: Jessica Scannell

2008: Briege Corkery

2009: Olive Loughnane

2010: Derval O’Rourke

2011: Juliet Murphy

2012: Orla Barry

2013: Christina Desmond

2014: Denise O’Sullivan

2015: Lizzie Lee

2016: Rena Buckley

2017: Saoirse Noonan

2018: Sanita Puspure

2019: Christina Desmond

2020: Sanita Puspure

2021: Emily Hegarty