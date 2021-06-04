We're looking for your help in picking The Echo Women in Sport winners

WE'RE looking for your help in picking the latest winners of the prestigious Echo Women in Sport awards.

This is the 15th year of the popular scheme which shines the spotlight on the best of female sport in Cork city and county.

You can now submit your nominees for the prizes via our online form. It's open to all female athletes aged 16 and over, across all sports, and in July we'll be revealing the recipients of the awards for the first half of 2021.

Our judging panel will access all the online submissions before finalising the winners for this six-month period. There will also be third and fourth quarter winners and they'll vie for the overall award.

Rower Sanita Puspure was selected by our judges as The Echo Women in Sport Awards 2020 Sportswoman of the Year, having also collected the top prize in 2018.

Sanita Puspure of Ireland celebrates after winning the Women's Single Sculls A Final during day three of the 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan. Picture: Jakub Piaseki/Sportsfile

The Ballincollig resident has consistently delivered for Ireland on the world stage and will be among Leeside's leading lights again this year, especially with the Olympics on the horizon.

Carmel Calnan, who committed a lifetime of service to Clonakilty ladies football club and was one of its founding members, was The Echo Women in Sport Awards 2020 Hall of Fame selection.

The most recent ceremony before Covid restrictions was held at the Cork Airport Hotel and was a memorable and colourful celebration of female sport in Cork, as was the case at each event since the first in early 2008.

Among the other women to the fore in 2020 were sprinter Phil Healy, dual county winner Fiona Keating, soccer maestro Denise O’Sullivan, and Saoirse Noonan, who played All-Ireland finals in ladies football and soccer.

Sharlene Mawdsley takes the baton from team-mate Phil Healy during their 4x400 metre final in Poland. Picture: Radoslaw Jozwiak/Sportsfile

The awards have been in operation since 2007, and former Echo journalists Alison Donnelly and Mary White were at the forefront of its early success.

The other previous overall winners were basketballer Jessica Scannell, GAA icons Briege Corkery, Rena Buckley, and Juliet Murphy, Olympians Derval O’Rourke, Olive Loughnane and Lizzie Lee, Paralympian Orla Barry, soccer star Denise O’Sullivan, and soccer international and ladies footballer Saoirse Noonan.

Sportswoman of the Year winners...

2007: Jessica Scannell

2008: Briege Corkery

2009: Olive Loughnane

2010: Derval O’Rourke

2011: Juliet Murphy

2012: Orla Barry

2013: Christina Desmond

2014: Denise O’Sullivan

2015: Lizzie Lee

2016: Rena Buckley

2017: Saoirse Noonan

2018: Sanita Puspure

2019: Christina Desmond

2020: Sanita Puspure