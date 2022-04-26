Cork City WFC too good for Treaty United as they win in style three nil

Treaty United 0

Cork City WFC 4

CORK CITY WFC claimed their second victory of this Women’s National League season following this Munster Derby affair against Treaty United at the Markets Field on Tuesday night

A pair of goals from Eva Mangan and Lauren Singleton saw City on their way to a well deserved win , as they moved ahead of Bohemians and into 8th place in the table with what was an impressive performance away from home.

Both of these sides came into this particular clash in 9th and 10th place respectively and in significant need of points on the board. They both saw this as a good opportunity to get a crucial three points.

City came into this clash off the back of a 8-1 defeat against Peamount United, while Treaty most recently went down to a home defeat against Athlone Town last weekend.

There was a very Leeside feel to the Treaty line-up as well. Cork natives Jesse Mendez, who captained the side, along with her sister Alix Mendez and also Heidi O’Sullivan were among those in the starting eleven, while Trish Fennelly Hunt was among the substitutes.

City, who saw the majority of the ball in the opening few minutes of play, saw keeper Hannah Walsh forced into an early save following a low curling free kick by Heidi O’Sullivan.

Treaty went close approaching the tenth minute mark, when Jesse Mendez headed just over the crossbar from a corner kick.

Treaty United's Alix Mendez and Cork City's Riona Crowley in action during their meeting in the Markets Fields, Limerick.

On 22 minutes City went close themselves to taking the lead, when Eva Mangan turned and went for goal from the best part of 30 yards, with her effort just tipped wide for a corner by the Treaty shot stopper Michaela Mitchell.

City went into the lead just prior to the half an hour mark in the contest and in some style. Eva Mangan let fly with a fantastic strike from 25 yards out which ended up in the bottom corner of the net.

Cork were at this stage on top and the visiting side got a second goal in the 36th minute. Following a well worked move and a pass through by Nadine Seward, Mangan was on hand to get her second of the evening, with a low finish to the left hand corner.

Aoife Cronin nearly put City three goals ahead, but she was to be denied by a fine save by Mitchell in the Treaty goal, with Seward shooting over a few minutes later from the edge of the box.

Seward went close for City just before half time, when her effort from a Cronin cross was saved. Through Mangan’s brace, it was Cork City that were in the driving seat at the break.

City had a free kick early into the second half in a great position outside the box, which was blocked down well by the Treaty defence.

Mangan was hungry for more in front of goal for City and she fired over the crossbar from long range in the 63rd minute.

On 67 minutes City were awarded a penalty after Lauren Singleton was taken down inside the box.

After winning the spot kick, Singleton stepped up and smashed the penalty home with a confident effort.

City were putting neat passing exchanges together and there was to be further joy moments later.

Singleton was to get her name on the scoresheet again with a fine finish which she buried into the back of the net from just inside the box. It capped off a fine night at the office for Cork and a much needed win.

Next on the agenda for City is a trip to UCD Bowl to take on DLR Waves on Saturday afternoon.

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell; Alix Mendez, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Jesse Mendez, Heidi O’Sullivan, Shannen O’Donovan, Amy Madden, Michaela Lawrence, Emily O’Halloran, Laoise Browne.

Subs: Emma Deegan for Madden, Emma Costelloe for A Mitchell, Cara Griffin for O’Donovan, Lauren Keane for O’Halloran (all HT), Aoife Mulkern for Browne (70).

CORK CITY: Hannah Walsh; Zara Foley, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Riona Crowley, Kelly Leahy, Eva Mangan, Becky Cassin, Nadine Seward, Aoife Cronin, Aoibhin Donnelly.

Subs: Christina Dring for Seward, Lauren Singleton for Donnelly (both 57), Orlaith Deasy for Burke, Lauren Walsh for Foley (72), Kate O’Donovan for Leahy (78).