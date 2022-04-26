Slievemish Spring rises to Tower draghunt challenge

SLIEVEMISH Spring of Clogheen showed all his experience and skill to win the Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers Senior Draghunt at Tower on Sunday.

The good weather certainly increased the attendance as the winner crossed the tape a comfortable winner from Time Will Tell from the Pa, Chloe and Thomas Murray Shanakiel Harriers kennel.

Tiger ran a season-best in this grade for IHT trainer Gerry Murphy with Jase Star, Jamie’s Lady and Guinness completing the placed hounds.

It was another day of reflection for the winning trainer Damien Wade as he praised the genuine side of his hound.

“Although we are seeing a different side to Slievemish Spring this season I am pleasantly surprised in the manner he is coming home and on another good open course he got the business done in style,” said Damien Wade.

There was joy for the Shanakiel Harriers Murray family when their charge The Meg won the Senior Maiden Draghunt in a tight finish from clubmate Ranger trained by Thomas Canniffe.

The consistent Lady La La of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers was a close up third for trainers Trina and Ken Long with the remaining ticketing hounds Mrs Briggs, Northern Daisy and Not Now Joy all running credible races.

There was natural elation in the winning camp as Pa Murray praised the effort of his hound in the manner he managed to see off his rivals.

“To be honest The Meg has been running well all season and at last he got his day in the sun and hopefully this win will change our luck for the better,” said Pa Murray.

Kilbrittain Girl trained by Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers continues to dominate the Puppy as she won her fourth win on the belt with another classy display.

In good open country, the winner crossed the tape of the improving Sean T of Griffin United from the father and son kennel of John and Sean O’Sullivan.

Diamond trained by Sheila Cummins of the IHT is another young hound showing progress as she crossed the tape in third place.

Damien Wade of Clogheen with Slievemish Spring, winner of the Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers Senior Draghunt at Tower.

Wolfe Tone Lass of Mayfield although still getting among tickets is struggling to get her head in front and had to be content with fourth place ahead of Penny’s Girl and Sally’s Girl.

The Sheila Cummins IHT trained Penny Lane is proving unstoppable in the veteran grade and she once again showed her class to win from the Denise Rall trained Magic’s Lad of Mayfield and Star Man of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers.

Martina and Don McGrath will be happy with the performance of Max Lad who finished fourth ahead of the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers duo of Misty Jack and Conor’s Jack.

RESULTS

Tower Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Tiger (IHT); 4. Jase Star (Mayfield); 5. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 6. Guinness (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 5. Northern Daisy (IHT); 6. Not Now Joy (Clogheen).

Puppy: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Diamond (IHT); 4. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 5. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 6. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt).

Veteran: 1. Penny Lane (IHT); 2. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Star Man (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Max Lad (Northern Hunt); 5. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Conor’s Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).