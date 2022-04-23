Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 20:50

Limerick and Aaron Gillane deliver against Waterford despite Cian Lynch injury

Bruising battle at the TUS Gaelic Grounds ended in another victory for John Kiely's men over the Déise
Aaron Gillane of Limerick in action against Conor Gleeson of Waterford. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Fogarty

Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21 

LIMERICK'S shadow over Waterford and the hurling world grew a little longer this evening despite the worrying loss of Cian Lynch to a hamstring injury.

Lynch’s Patrickswell club-mate Aaron Gillane was excellent throughout but especially in the middle of the second half when Limerick hit their opponents for seven points without reply.

Goals from Stephen Bennett and Jack Prendergast followed in the 63rd and 65th minutes to heighten the tension among the 27,418 crowd in TUS Gaelic Grounds. However, points from Pat Ryan and Diarmaid Byrnes (free) settled the All-Ireland champions and they prevailed.

Limerick will be a tad concerned about the number of throw balls they were pinged for and this was the closest Waterford have got to them under Liam Cahill’s time in charge. But the performance of young Cathal O’Neill, who replaced Lynch, and their resoluteness will provide satisfaction.

Waterford started with more intent, going 0-3 to 0-0 up after six minutes. A diagonal ball in by Jack Prendergast in the eighth minute produced two goal chances, Jack Fagan missing the initial shot and then Barry Nash coming to Limerick’s rescue.

Limerick levelled matters in the 12th minute before Waterford strung together five points, three of them from Calum Lyons’ hurley and the others Stephen Bennett placed balls.

With Lynch having to make way with a suspected hamstring injury in the 10th minute, Limerick were in a tight spot but Byrnes launched the next three scores. Two Waterford frees followed but Limerick responded with four in a row to square the game in the 32nd minute, the second of them in the 27th minute an Aaron Gillane point from play, the first from a Limerick starting forward.

A belt of Austin Gleeson scores against a Gearóid Hegarty effort gave Waterford a two-point cushion in the final minute of additional time but Gillane contributed the final three scores to give the hosts a slightly flattering 0-14 to 0-13 half-time lead.

Cathal O'Neill of Limerick is tackled by Jack Prendergast and Peter Hogan of Waterford. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-13, 7 frees); D. Byrnes (0-6, 5 frees); C. O’Neill (0-3); G. Hegarty, T. Morrissey, D. O’Donovan (0-2 each); D. Reidy, P. Ryan (0-1 each).

Waterford: S. Bennett (1-7, 1-6 frees, 1 65); A. Gleeson (2 frees, 1 sideline), D. Hutchinson (0-5 each); C. Lyons (0-3); J. Prendergast (1-0); P. Curran (0-1).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; B. Nash, M. Casey, S. Finn; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, G. Mulcahy, C. Boylan.

Subs: C. O’Neill for C. Lynch (inj 10); D. Reidy for C. Boylan (52); P. Ryan for G. Mulcahy (57).

WATERFORD: S. O’Brien; C. Gleeson, S. McNulty, I. Daly; J. Fagan, T. de Búrca, C. Prunty (c); D. Lyons, C. Lyons; J. Prendergast, P. Curran, A. Gleeson; Stephen Bennett, M. Kiely, D. Hutchinson.

Subs: T. Barron for I. Daly (inj 29); J. Barron for D. Lyons (50); N. Montgomery for P. Curran (67); C. Daly for T. de Búrca (68); P. Mahony for M. Kiely (70+1).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).

