Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 10:40

Maguire is set to miss Kerry game due to a hand injury

And the deadlock over where the Munster semi-final is going to be played continues
Ian Maguire, in acton here recently against Offaly, suffered a hand injury in a challenge game and is set to miss the Kerry Munster semi-final: Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

IAN Maguire is expected to miss Cork’s Munster semi-final against Kerry on May 7 after breaking a bone in his hand in a challenge game at the weekend.

The anticipated absence of the influential St Finbarr’s midfielder and former captain would be a huge blow to Cork, who are already without other midfielders Killian O’Hanlon and Paul Walsh through injury, also.

Overnight movement on the thorny issue of where the game is going to take place-if at all-didn’t materialise, meaning it remains fixed for Killarney with a 6pm throw-in.

Cork, though, have remained steadfast in their refusal to concede home advantage of Pairc Ui Rinn and are maintaining their stance of not playing anywhere else.

Kerry discussed the matter last night, but appear reluctant to agree to playing the match at Pairc Ui Rinn and are considering a neutral venue instead which would still not sit well with Cork players and management.

The clock is ticking and a resolution will have to be found soon to break the impasse.

