Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 19:35

Cork footballers advance to U20 Munster final after a comfortable win over Limerick

The holders dominated a wind-assisted second-half to run out convincing winners
Cork footballers advance to U20 Munster final after a comfortable win over Limerick

Dan Peet, Cork, on the attack against Patrick holian, Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022 in Ballyagran

Mark Woods

Cork 2-15 

Limerick 0-5 

A blistering start to a wind-assisted second-half helped holders Cork pull away from Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final in Ballyagran on Monday evening.

Despite facing the wind in the opening period, Cork still led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval, but a quick-fire 2-2 inside six minutes on the resumption left Limerick reeling.

Kanturk brothers Alan and Colin Walsh used their height to create the opening goal for Hugh Murphy, 60 seconds in.

Ryan O'Donovan, Cork, trying to control the ball against Cormac Woulfe, Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022 in Ballyagran, Limerick
Ryan O'Donovan, Cork, trying to control the ball against Cormac Woulfe, Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022 in Ballyagran, Limerick

Alan won a throw-up, awarded for a re-start not travelling the required distance, and Colin took possession before sending Murphy in for a cool finish.

The placing of Colin at full-forward for the second-half reaped another dividend, when he sent Conor Hanlon away only for the Buttevant player to be hauled down for a penalty.

The outstanding Ryan O’Donovan, who top-scored with 1-6, duly stuck his effort low to the left of keeper Shane O’Connell.

Sean Brady, Cork, in control of the ball against Darragh Murray, Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022 in Ballyagran, Limerick
Sean Brady, Cork, in control of the ball against Darragh Murray, Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022 in Ballyagran, Limerick

And the Barryroe dangerman converted his first ’45 in the 43rd minute after O’Connell brilliantly denied Colin Walsh.

Cork were completely dominant at this stage adding another 0-5 before Limerick finally kicked their opening point from play and their only score of the second-half three minutes from the end of regulation time.

Darragh O'Mahony, Cork, trying for a goal against Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022
Darragh O'Mahony, Cork, trying for a goal against Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final 2022

Five points without reply in an eight-minute burst mid-way through the opening half put Cork in a winning position.

Scorers for Cork: R O’Donovan 1-6, 1-0 pen, 2f, 2 ‘45s, H Murphy 1-0, C Hanlon 0-4, 2f, D O’Mahony 0-3, P O’Driscoll, C Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: E Rigter 0-2f, C Woulfe 0-1, D O’Shaughnessy 0-1f, D Murray 0-1 ’45.

TEAMS: CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Peet (Clonakilty); D Cashman (Millstreet), joint-captain, N Lordan (Ballinora), joint-captain, S Brady (Ballygarvan); K Scannell (Carbery Rangers), A Walsh (Kanturk); R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), C Walsh (Kanturk), H Murphy (Eire Og); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), C Hanlon (Buttevant), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for O’Mahony 45, P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Sullivan 48, C Daly (Clonakilty) for Murphy 53, E Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for C Walsh 54, F Fenner (Castletownbere) for Scannell 57.

LIMERICK: S O’Donnell; E McGrath, P Holian, R O’Connor; S Kilbridge, A Neville, C Woulfe; P McMahon, D Murray; J Baynham, E Rigter, C O Duinn; K Mullins, D Bridgeman, D O’Shaughnessy.

Subs: S O’Donoghue for Mullins half-time, C McGrath for McMahon 40, Z McCarthy for O Duinn 41, M Cremins for Kilbridge 45, T Donovan for Bridgeman 53.

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).

More in this section

Shane Kingston scores a goal 27/2/2022 Cork v Limerick: Rebel hurling team named for Páirc Uí Chaoimh showdown
Timmy Wilk, Bradley Moran and Fintan Fitzgerald 12/4/2022 Cork minor manager Paudie Murray planning for home Munster semi-final
MSL soccer Five-star show sees Passage win league title MSL soccer Five-star show sees Passage win league title
#cork gaa
Cheltenham Races

Time is right for Robbie Power to strike at Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more